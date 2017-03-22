Burnout: Sydney Sunday
3/22/2017
Unlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
Gearing up for getting down.
Gabbers laces up that crispy Hawk. Must be a great feeling.
Media ready.
Cody on that high and tight.
Pedestrians please choose alternate route.
And they're off. Ramondetta with an OK-style switch crooks.
Hurricane Ishod, rocking Sydney.
The ol' bonk and twist.
He's the team manager, he's not dead! Matt B expresses it, front nose style.
Double L, single truck.
Makin' Phelper wanna hang loose!
Pilz with the Barley. Gnarly.
Meanwhile, Louie, that sly devil, caps a killer line with Choi (footy soon!)
SSBSTSSI? Locals mostly.
'Is that Jackson Pilz?' all the kids wanted to know.
Over there in the Cher shirt? Nah. Couldn't be.
Cab flip, done.
Huggin', not thuggin'.
Switch Reynolds revert.
Can you shoot a still of a kickflip back smith?
How about a diptych? Nah, probably blew it.
And another show stopper! Moving on.
This thing.
Bring your track pants, if you got 'em.
Back board as the locals look on suspiciously.
Flash n Salk.
That's it. I'm gettin' my camera.
Hanging HARD on that hurricane. Wow, Louie!
Jake gets into a line with the Codebreaker.
Tight squeeze back there.
Meanwhile, Nak brings it back from that Firing Line.
Nice.
You can imagine where the SOTY took it from here.
Yew!
When in Rome.
Wait'll you see.
Lopez approved.
Wait for it …
Ok, it's unanimous.
Even Choi was trippin'.
Next up – the wedge.
Right in front of the museum. Nobody said shit.
Nak hippy hops in peace.
Totally off sides for an epic Ramondetta late shove. Sorry Pete.
Louie hops the front blunt only to learn that Winters already busted it. Good on ya, Sammy.
Rhino muscles some tech shit.
Is a noseblunt good enough? Wow!
Pardon me, Madam.
Loftus.
Across the street, Salk eyes up a wallie line. Heavy traffic.
Bap!
He may not have demolished Syndey, but he definitely gave it a good slapping around.
Nice one, Reece!
Is that it?
'Time to pack it up boys. Our work here is done ...'
