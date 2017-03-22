Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Sydney Sunday

3/22/2017
Unlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0001Gearing up for getting down.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0002Gabbers laces up that crispy Hawk. Must be a great feeling.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0003Media ready.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0004Cody on that high and tight.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0005Pedestrians please choose alternate route.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0006And they're off. Ramondetta with an OK-style switch crooks.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0007Hurricane Ishod, rocking Sydney.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0008The ol' bonk and twist.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0009He's the team manager, he's not dead! Matt B expresses it, front nose style.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0010Double L, single truck.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0011Makin' Phelper wanna hang loose!

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0012Pilz with the Barley. Gnarly.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0013Meanwhile, Louie, that sly devil, caps a killer line with Choi (footy soon!)

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0014SSBSTSSI? Locals mostly.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0015'Is that Jackson Pilz?' all the kids wanted to know.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0016Over there in the Cher shirt? Nah. Couldn't be.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0017Cab flip, done.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0018Huggin', not thuggin'.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0019Switch Reynolds revert.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0020Can you shoot a still of a kickflip back smith?

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0021How about a diptych? Nah, probably blew it.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0022And another show stopper! Moving on.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0023This thing.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0024Bring your track pants, if you got 'em.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0025

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0026Back board as the locals look on suspiciously.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0027Flash n Salk.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0028That's it. I'm gettin' my camera.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0029Hanging HARD on that hurricane. Wow, Louie!

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0030Jake gets into a line with the Codebreaker.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0031Tight squeeze back there.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0032Meanwhile, Nak brings it back from that Firing Line.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0033

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0034Nice.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0035You can imagine where the SOTY took it from here.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0036Yew!

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0037When in Rome.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0038Wait'll you see.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0039Lopez approved.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0040Wait for it …

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0041Ok, it's unanimous.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0042Even Choi was trippin'.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0043Next up – the wedge.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0044Right in front of the museum. Nobody said shit.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0045Nak hippy hops in peace.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0046Totally off sides for an epic Ramondetta late shove. Sorry Pete.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0047Louie hops the front blunt only to learn that Winters already busted it. Good on ya, Sammy.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0048Rhino muscles some tech shit.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0049Is a noseblunt good enough? Wow!

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0050Pardon me, Madam.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0051Loftus.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0052Across the street, Salk eyes up a wallie line. Heavy traffic.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0053Bap!

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0054He may not have demolished Syndey, but he definitely gave it a good slapping around.

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0055Nice one, Reece!

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0056

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0057Is that it?

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0058

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0059

BURNOUT Sydney Sunday 0060'Time to pack it up boys. Our work here is done ...'
