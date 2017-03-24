Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Tha Docks

3/24/2017
The SOTY Down Unda crew sparks a sesh at the infamous Five Docks park. Remember when street skaters could barely grind a bowl?

Hallowed ground. This was the park that almost ate Phelper alive back in the '90s. Fortunately they've updated it beyond the crude '70s curves. One of the best.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0061Double L gets lofty over the groin. He's been here before.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0062Zion punches out the channel first try. Florida power and what not.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0063DVDL over to an arm. More on that later.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0064Pilz has a million of 'em. Backside noseblunt slide indy hop to fakie.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0065Some kids will never get it.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0066Ishod might be the most well-rounded skater alive right now. Tucked-up tail bone the big spine hip.

Jacko SeqNollie oop the death box/channel thing.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0080Jacko lofts a massive fakie flip. I know, right?!

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0081Overcrooks set-up ever run.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0082Lipslide channel.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0083Phelper eyes the roll in. If you gotta think about it, you're not ready.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0084Bowl talk, probably.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0085Kickflip indy at dusk. You already know all the other shit he did, right? Video on monday, if not.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0086Kicked down indy as the shadows creep. All the rest of the good photos are going to be in the web interviews next week. In case this was looking light to anybody.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0087Good roll, good roll.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0088Back on the clock, Matt B.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0089'Til next time, scooters.

BURNOUT ThaDocks 0090Hey, no waiting in the back bowl.
