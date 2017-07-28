Burnout: The Amazing Race
Foot race – Cody vs Lovell
Whaaa?
KC's finest handily defeats the pride of Ohio!
Had us all trippin'
Next up – SOTY vs Hippy. You can imagine how that turned out
Berle vs Henry. Too close to call
And then finally, battle of the smokers!
They may be slower, but they sure look cool, don't they?
Demo time
Urban skate track
Solid turnout
Whattup!
Oh yeah, it's on
Boom – straight to the Northwest grab
Berle cannot be contained – over to NBS
High speed and shit
SOTY 15, switch crooks attack
He also did this to big spin and backside flip (not shown)
Chima eats the 'crete
Matt B, he's going the distance
Coast to coast on the BS180NG
Backside flick
Then Gil brought down the house with the fakie 5-0 fakie flip!
Ferguson, 360 spinner
So sick!
Tyson's frontside airs are from Florida too
Lein to tails – strongly Southern
This kid can do it all
'This might be the best one yet ..' – Frank
Free air on the QP
Major floater
Ain't nothin' like fuckin' air time
Agreed!
Everyone was there! Multi-generational shredders...
cigar smokers…
KOTR fans...
picnickers…
the shaded...
mohawked shortys…
memorabilia seekers…
cat birds…
And even those with ill head gear!
Bring a wife, if you got one
You could do a lot worse, ladies
Love me a good grip scheme
Sorry, dog
I mean, doggy
So close…
Peace
Just a real wholesome skate scene in Des Moines
Not that I'm surprised
DFL as they are
Duffel bag winners. Congrats, boys!
Yep, hell of a stop. Good time was had by all. Until next time, Des Moines!
