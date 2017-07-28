Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: The Amazing Race

7/28/2017

burnout the amazing race 001

Foot race – Cody vs Lovell


burnout the amazing race 002Whaaa?

 

burnout the amazing race 003
KC's finest handily defeats the pride of Ohio!

burnout the amazing race 004
Had us all trippin'

burnout the amazing race 005Next up – SOTY vs Hippy. You can imagine how that turned out

burnout the amazing race 006

Berle vs Henry. Too close to call

burnout the amazing race 007

And then finally, battle of the smokers!

burnout the amazing race 008They may be slower, but they sure look cool, don't they?

burnout the amazing race 009Demo time

burnout the amazing race 010Urban skate track

burnout the amazing race 011Solid turnout


burnout the amazing race 012Whattup!

burnout the amazing race 013

Oh yeah, it's on

burnout the amazing race 014

Boom – straight to the Northwest grab


burnout the amazing race 015

Berle cannot be contained – over to NBS

burnout the amazing race 016High speed and shit

burnout the amazing race 017SOTY 15, switch crooks attack

burnout the amazing race 018He also did this to big spin and backside flip (not shown)

burnout the amazing race 019Chima eats the 'crete

burnout the amazing race 020

Matt B, he's going the distance

burnout the amazing race 021Coast to coast on the BS180NG

burnout the amazing race 022Backside flick

burnout the amazing race 023Then Gil brought down the house with the fakie 5-0 fakie flip!

burnout the amazing race 024Ferguson, 360 spinner

burnout the amazing race 025So sick!


burnout the amazing race 026

Tyson's frontside airs are from Florida too

burnout the amazing race 027Lein to tails – strongly Southern

burnout the amazing race 028This kid can do it all

burnout the amazing race 029'This might be the best one yet ..' – Frank

burnout the amazing race 030Free air on the QP

burnout the amazing race 031Major floater

burnout the amazing race 032

Crockett on top-side-style nosegrind

burnout the amazing race 033Ain't nothin' like fuckin' air time

burnout the amazing race 034Agreed!

burnout the amazing race 035Everyone was there! Multi-generational shredders...

burnout the amazing race 036cigar smokers…

burnout the amazing race 037KOTR fans...

burnout the amazing race 038picnickers…

 

burnout the amazing race 039

the shaded...

 

burnout the amazing race 040

mohawked shortys…

burnout the amazing race 041memorabilia seekers…


burnout the amazing race 042

cat birds…

burnout the amazing race 043And even those with ill head gear!

burnout the amazing race 044

Thanks for rolling out

burnout the amazing race 045Bring a wife, if you got one

burnout the amazing race 046You could do a lot worse, ladies

burnout the amazing race 047

Love me a good grip scheme

burnout the amazing race 048Sorry, dog

burnout the amazing race 049

I mean, doggy

burnout the amazing race 050So close…


burnout the amazing race 051

Peace

 

burnout the amazing race 052

Just a real wholesome skate scene in Des Moines

burnout the amazing race 053Not that I'm surprised

burnout the amazing race 054DFL as they are

burnout the amazing race 055Duffel bag winners. Congrats, boys!

burnout the amazing race 056Yep, hell of a stop. Good time was had by all. Until next time, Des Moines!

 

