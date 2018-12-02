Chima Pro 2 Wear Test Photos

On Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Some of their top skateshop accounts were invited to session the park and test out Chima’s new pro model. Mr. Ferguson himself was in attendance along with Dan-Lu and Kyle Walker. Having a break from the cold Northeast in a well-heated skatepark was a nice distraction to the reality of winter outside. The shop owners, riders and a few local skaters shredded the park all day, followed by an open skate session for the kids. Stretch Armstrong was behind the DJ booth and Weyes Blood closed it down at the party. —Jonathan MehringChima celebrating his 2nd shoe release with Kyle Walker and Daniel Lutheran in BrooklynChima gives his seal of approval. Switch heel over the benchChima's new shoe is the shit! Photo: NieratkoIf only! Chima thinking about what's possible on that Kansas City ledgeKyle and Chima reminisce about his Kansas City sessionPhillip Santosuosso of Humidity Skateshop gave the new shoe a solid test with a stylish back Smith on the Kansas City ledge replicaLocal ripper ShredMaster Keith one foots over the bench while Stretch DJ's in the backgroundJersey up-and-comer Piero Suarez casually feebling the bank ledgePat Heid boosting a no comply to frontside wallride with steez and ease during the shop sessionBlack and grey all dayShawn Butler is a regular at House of Vans Brooklyn. Locals only frontside 360 over the benchZered Bassett stopped by and demonstrated how to switch flip off a bump to benchBrian Anderson and Chris Nieratko were chillingThere was a party the night before at Max Fish and Kyle Walker got interviewed for The Bunt podcastThese guys make it all happen: Juss Apivala, Jamie Hart, Frank Mare and Griffin CollinsDJ Chavez of Kingswell Skateshop and the infamous Jerry MrazGirl skate crews represent!Party anticsThe Chima Pro 2 could land you in this situation…PeepWeyes Blood performed at the partyFaces in the crowdWeyes Blood = mellow vibesPacked house. Such a fun event and such a sick shoe. Congrats, Chima!