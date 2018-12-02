Chima Pro 2 Wear Test Photos
2/12/2018
On Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Some of their top skateshop accounts were invited to session the park and test out Chima’s new pro model. Mr. Ferguson himself was in attendance along with Dan-Lu and Kyle Walker. Having a break from the cold Northeast in a well-heated skatepark was a nice distraction to the reality of winter outside. The shop owners, riders and a few local skaters shredded the park all day, followed by an open skate session for the kids. Stretch Armstrong was behind the DJ booth and Weyes Blood closed it down at the party. —Jonathan Mehring
Chima celebrating his 2nd shoe release with Kyle Walker and Daniel Lutheran in Brooklyn
Chima gives his seal of approval. Switch heel over the bench
Chima's new shoe is the shit! Photo: Nieratko
If only! Chima thinking about what's possible on that Kansas City ledge
Kyle and Chima reminisce about his Kansas City session
Phillip Santosuosso of Humidity Skateshop gave the new shoe a solid test with a stylish back Smith on the Kansas City ledge replica
Local ripper ShredMaster Keith one foots over the bench while Stretch DJ's in the background
Jersey up-and-comer Piero Suarez casually feebling the bank ledge
Pat Heid boosting a no comply to frontside wallride with steez and ease during the shop session
Black and grey all day
Shawn Butler is a regular at House of Vans Brooklyn. Locals only frontside 360 over the bench
Zered Bassett stopped by and demonstrated how to switch flip off a bump to bench
Brian Anderson and Chris Nieratko were chilling
There was a party the night before at Max Fish and Kyle Walker got interviewed for The Bunt podcast
These guys make it all happen: Juss Apivala, Jamie Hart, Frank Mare and Griffin Collins
DJ Chavez of Kingswell Skateshop and the infamous Jerry Mraz
Girl skate crews represent!
Party antics
The Chima Pro 2 could land you in this situation…
Peep
Weyes Blood performed at the party
Faces in the crowd
Weyes Blood = mellow vibes
Packed house. Such a fun event and such a sick shoe. Congrats, Chima!
Chima celebrating his 2nd shoe release with Kyle Walker and Daniel Lutheran in Brooklyn
Chima gives his seal of approval. Switch heel over the bench
Chima's new shoe is the shit! Photo: Nieratko
If only! Chima thinking about what's possible on that Kansas City ledge
Kyle and Chima reminisce about his Kansas City session
Phillip Santosuosso of Humidity Skateshop gave the new shoe a solid test with a stylish back Smith on the Kansas City ledge replica
Local ripper ShredMaster Keith one foots over the bench while Stretch DJ's in the background
Jersey up-and-comer Piero Suarez casually feebling the bank ledge
Pat Heid boosting a no comply to frontside wallride with steez and ease during the shop session
Black and grey all day
Shawn Butler is a regular at House of Vans Brooklyn. Locals only frontside 360 over the bench
Zered Bassett stopped by and demonstrated how to switch flip off a bump to bench
Brian Anderson and Chris Nieratko were chilling
There was a party the night before at Max Fish and Kyle Walker got interviewed for The Bunt podcast
These guys make it all happen: Juss Apivala, Jamie Hart, Frank Mare and Griffin Collins
DJ Chavez of Kingswell Skateshop and the infamous Jerry Mraz
Girl skate crews represent!
Party antics
The Chima Pro 2 could land you in this situation…
Peep
Weyes Blood performed at the party
Faces in the crowd
Weyes Blood = mellow vibes
Packed house. Such a fun event and such a sick shoe. Congrats, Chima!
-
2/05/2018
Chima's New Vans ShoeVans presents an all-new signature pro model from Sydney’s Chima Ferguson. Check it out.
-
1/03/2018
Vans' UltraRange Pro CollectionKicking off 2018 in new colorways this spring of Vans' UltraRange Pro collection. Check it out.
-
12/19/2017
AVE’s Rapidweld Pro LiteThe AV Rapidweld Pro Lite holiday collection is available now. Check it out.
-
12/18/2017
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.
-
12/06/2017
Daniel Lutheran Recommended DosageDaniel Lutheran with a dose of Toy Machine gnar! Viewing is mandatory. Programming injection later.