Globe Snake Session 2018 Photos

Photos Guille Gonzalez and Laurent Meuzy

By Aaron BrownLast Friday, Globe Europe hosted its first invitational shop-vs-shop mini-ramp contest at their head office in the South of France. Teams flew in the night before to camp out and drink wine together before the event. Blessed with beautiful sunshine, baking heat and sporting a few headaches, the eight skateshop teams battled through the night on the mini for their chance to win 2,000 Euros. Mark Appleyard joined Globe EU riders Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the judging panel, watching (and scoring) as the shops went head to head, skating well into the night.Ewoud Breukink hot out the gates with a backside Smith grind in the first qualifying roundTitus Berlin's Roland Hirsch with an early appearance on the rampVincent Milou and a trick you never see him do—frontside flipAll the way from Portugal (by van) and flying the flag for the POP Crew, Lawrence Aragao feebles his away through the qualifiersJelle Maatman from the Netherlands showed up with and array of sexy shirts—5-0 to fakieFourteen-year-old Noah Mahieu representing local French skate shop Buzzz. He was a complete standout start to finishBelgium's Jeroen Bruggeman pulling magic out the bag despite his impressive wine consumption the night beforeCharles Collet stretching his legs between rounds—front rockJudge Danny Leon jumped on the ramp with his very best Hercules impression before things kicked offABS Lyon's very own Uryann Raudet with a wallie into the rampLocal lad George Poole with some wizadery—switch backside feeble to frontside SmithVincent Milou going upVince and Teun Janssen snakingNoah Mahieu spins a backside 360 nose grabRoland Hirsh sliding his way into the semisEwoud Breukink with the flick at duskBurnside shop’s team effort. The Dutch team kept things pretty weird all weekendJelle Maatman, lien air—and probably his new Tinder profile picThe finals kicked off after dark. Luckily, there were lights—Vincent Milou, frontside tailboneGeorge Poole with a lien under the starsNoah Mahieu, frontside air to disasterVincent Milou looking spooked with a frontside flip to disasterSpanish transition killer Enrique Giles crept his way to the finals by doing the aboveEwoud Breukink, frontside SmithProbably past Noah Mahieu's bedtime but he couldn't miss the finals! Backside nosegrindNoah Mahieu, back DAppleyard battling with jet lag and score sheets. Danny Leon keeping things in checkAs night fell the crowd got huge! Word must have got out about the free beer…Champagne showersFor unlimited free beer all night all you had to do was buy this cup for one Euro. Thank you, St.AndrewsIf Fries Taillieu wasn't skating, you could usually find him near the burger stand, heckling for more free food. Robin Pailler, a Bordaux local, finishes his gifted grubJudges from the US, Spain and France kept things fair—Apples, Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the panelJudges’ POV and a full houseMC Grego and the judging panel, pre-champagne soakNight crowdWinners: Vincent Milou and his shop Buzzz. Vive la France! Thanks for the great event, Globe! Hope to see you in 2019