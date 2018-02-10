Globe Snake Session 2018 Photos
10/02/2018
By Aaron Brown
Photos Guille Gonzalez and Laurent Meuzy
Last Friday, Globe Europe hosted its first invitational shop-vs-shop mini-ramp contest at their head office in the South of France. Teams flew in the night before to camp out and drink wine together before the event. Blessed with beautiful sunshine, baking heat and sporting a few headaches, the eight skateshop teams battled through the night on the mini for their chance to win 2,000 Euros. Mark Appleyard joined Globe EU riders Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the judging panel, watching (and scoring) as the shops went head to head, skating well into the night.
Ewoud Breukink hot out the gates with a backside Smith grind in the first qualifying round
Titus Berlin's Roland Hirsch with an early appearance on the ramp
Vincent Milou and a trick you never see him do—frontside flip
All the way from Portugal (by van) and flying the flag for the POP Crew, Lawrence Aragao feebles his away through the qualifiers
Jelle Maatman from the Netherlands showed up with and array of sexy shirts—5-0 to fakie
Fourteen-year-old Noah Mahieu representing local French skate shop Buzzz. He was a complete standout start to finish
Belgium's Jeroen Bruggeman pulling magic out the bag despite his impressive wine consumption the night before
Charles Collet stretching his legs between rounds—front rock
Judge Danny Leon jumped on the ramp with his very best Hercules impression before things kicked off
ABS Lyon's very own Uryann Raudet with a wallie into the ramp
Local lad George Poole with some wizadery—switch backside feeble to frontside Smith
Vincent Milou going up
Vince and Teun Janssen snaking
Noah Mahieu spins a backside 360 nose grab
Roland Hirsh sliding his way into the semis
Ewoud Breukink with the flick at dusk
Burnside shop’s team effort. The Dutch team kept things pretty weird all weekend
Jelle Maatman, lien air—and probably his new Tinder profile pic
The finals kicked off after dark. Luckily, there were lights—Vincent Milou, frontside tailbone
George Poole with a lien under the stars
Noah Mahieu, frontside air to disaster
Vincent Milou looking spooked with a frontside flip to disaster
Spanish transition killer Enrique Giles crept his way to the finals by doing the above
Ewoud Breukink, frontside Smith
Probably past Noah Mahieu's bedtime but he couldn't miss the finals! Backside nosegrind
Noah Mahieu, back D
Appleyard battling with jet lag and score sheets. Danny Leon keeping things in check
As night fell the crowd got huge! Word must have got out about the free beer…
Champagne showers
For unlimited free beer all night all you had to do was buy this cup for one Euro. Thank you, St.Andrews
If Fries Taillieu wasn't skating, you could usually find him near the burger stand, heckling for more free food. Robin Pailler, a Bordaux local, finishes his gifted grub
Judges from the US, Spain and France kept things fair—Apples, Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the panel
Judges’ POV and a full house
MC Grego and the judging panel, pre-champagne soak
Night crowd
Winners: Vincent Milou and his shop Buzzz. Vive la France! Thanks for the great event, Globe! Hope to see you in 2019
Photos Guille Gonzalez and Laurent Meuzy
Last Friday, Globe Europe hosted its first invitational shop-vs-shop mini-ramp contest at their head office in the South of France. Teams flew in the night before to camp out and drink wine together before the event. Blessed with beautiful sunshine, baking heat and sporting a few headaches, the eight skateshop teams battled through the night on the mini for their chance to win 2,000 Euros. Mark Appleyard joined Globe EU riders Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the judging panel, watching (and scoring) as the shops went head to head, skating well into the night.
Ewoud Breukink hot out the gates with a backside Smith grind in the first qualifying round
Titus Berlin's Roland Hirsch with an early appearance on the ramp
Vincent Milou and a trick you never see him do—frontside flip
All the way from Portugal (by van) and flying the flag for the POP Crew, Lawrence Aragao feebles his away through the qualifiers
Jelle Maatman from the Netherlands showed up with and array of sexy shirts—5-0 to fakie
Fourteen-year-old Noah Mahieu representing local French skate shop Buzzz. He was a complete standout start to finish
Belgium's Jeroen Bruggeman pulling magic out the bag despite his impressive wine consumption the night before
Charles Collet stretching his legs between rounds—front rock
Judge Danny Leon jumped on the ramp with his very best Hercules impression before things kicked off
ABS Lyon's very own Uryann Raudet with a wallie into the ramp
Local lad George Poole with some wizadery—switch backside feeble to frontside Smith
Vincent Milou going up
Vince and Teun Janssen snaking
Noah Mahieu spins a backside 360 nose grab
Roland Hirsh sliding his way into the semis
Ewoud Breukink with the flick at dusk
Burnside shop’s team effort. The Dutch team kept things pretty weird all weekend
Jelle Maatman, lien air—and probably his new Tinder profile pic
The finals kicked off after dark. Luckily, there were lights—Vincent Milou, frontside tailbone
George Poole with a lien under the stars
Noah Mahieu, frontside air to disaster
Vincent Milou looking spooked with a frontside flip to disaster
Spanish transition killer Enrique Giles crept his way to the finals by doing the above
Ewoud Breukink, frontside Smith
Probably past Noah Mahieu's bedtime but he couldn't miss the finals! Backside nosegrind
Noah Mahieu, back D
Appleyard battling with jet lag and score sheets. Danny Leon keeping things in check
As night fell the crowd got huge! Word must have got out about the free beer…
Champagne showers
For unlimited free beer all night all you had to do was buy this cup for one Euro. Thank you, St.Andrews
If Fries Taillieu wasn't skating, you could usually find him near the burger stand, heckling for more free food. Robin Pailler, a Bordaux local, finishes his gifted grub
Judges from the US, Spain and France kept things fair—Apples, Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the panel
Judges’ POV and a full house
MC Grego and the judging panel, pre-champagne soak
Night crowd
Winners: Vincent Milou and his shop Buzzz. Vive la France! Thanks for the great event, Globe! Hope to see you in 2019
-
10/02/2018
Globe Snake Session 2018 VideoGlobe Europe threw a shop-vs-shop mini-ramp comp at their office in the South of France. The wine flowed freely as did the tricks as the shops waged (friendly) war against one another. In the end, there can only be one winner. Click play. Find your answers.
-
9/04/2018
Globe EU Snake SessionAfter the US and OZ edition it’s time for the Globe EU Snake Session…
-
8/30/2018
Classics: P-Stone's "Miscellaneous Debris" VideoWhen Preston picked up a video camera, skateboarding changed forever. He wasn’t a typical filmer, but an extension of the whole crew, his contagious energy fueling a session to new heights. Let’s take a trip down memory lane with one of the Big Dog’s early full-length vids. Enjoy the stoke...
-
7/27/2018
Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.4If you like low-impact minimal-effort edits you’re gonna hate this. If you enjoy bone-crunching no-fucks-given skate-and-destroy type videos then hit play and get psyched!
-
7/20/2018
Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.3The echoes grow louder and louder as the European dream spots just keep looking more and more tasty. Antiz brings things to a close with Remy Tav authoritatively stomping out a bump to bar.