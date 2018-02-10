Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Globe Snake Session 2018 Photos

10/02/2018
By Aaron Brown
Photos Guille Gonzalez and Laurent Meuzy

Last Friday, Globe Europe hosted its first invitational shop-vs-shop mini-ramp contest at their head office in the South of France. Teams flew in the night before to camp out and drink wine together before the event. Blessed with beautiful sunshine, baking heat and sporting a few headaches, the eight skateshop teams battled through the night on the mini for their chance to win 2,000 Euros. Mark Appleyard joined Globe EU riders Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the judging panel, watching (and scoring) as the shops went head to head, skating well into the night.

1Ewoud Breukink hot out the gates with a Bs smith grind in the first qualifying round DZ 750pxEwoud Breukink hot out the gates with a backside Smith grind in the first qualifying round

2Titus Berlins Roland Hirsch with an early appearance on the ramp DZ 750pxTitus Berlin's Roland Hirsch with an early appearance on the ramp

3Vincent Milou and and a trick you never see him do. Fs flip early doors DZ 750pxVincent Milou and a trick you never see him do—frontside flip

4All the way from Portugal by van and flying the flag for the POP Crew. Lawrence Aragao feebles his away through the qualifiers DZ 750pxAll the way from Portugal (by van) and flying the flag for the POP Crew, Lawrence Aragao feebles his away through the qualifiers

5Jelle Maatman all the way from the Netherlands with and array of sexy shirts. Bs 5 0 to Fakie DZ 750pxJelle Maatman from the Netherlands showed up with and array of sexy shirts—5-0 to fakie

614 year old Noah Mahieu representing local french skate shop Buzzz Complete stand out start to finish DZ 750pxFourteen-year-old Noah Mahieu representing local French skate shop Buzzz. He was a complete standout start to finish

7 Belgiums Jeroen Bruggeman pulling magic out the bag despite his questionable wine consumption the night before DZ 750pxBelgium's Jeroen Bruggeman pulling magic out the bag despite his impressive wine consumption the night before

8Charles Collet stretching his legs between rounds DZ 750pxCharles Collet stretching his legs between rounds—front rock

9Judge Danny Leon jumped on the ramp before things kicked off with his very best Hercules impression DZ 750pxJudge Danny Leon jumped on the ramp with his very best Hercules impression before things kicked off

11ABS Lyons very own Uryann Raudet with a wallie drop in DZ 750pxABS Lyon's very own Uryann Raudet with a wallie into the ramp

12Local lad George Poole with some wizadery. Sw Bs Feeble hard way out Fs Smithgrind DZ 750pxLocal lad George Poole with some wizadery—switch backside feeble to frontside Smith

13Vincent Milou going up DZ 750pxVincent Milou going up

14Vince and Teun Janssen snaking DZ 750pxVince and Teun Janssen snaking

15Noah mahieu and a Bs 360 nosegrab DZ 750pxNoah Mahieu spins a backside 360 nose grab

15Roland Hirsh sliding his way into the semis DZ 750pxRoland Hirsh sliding his way into the semis

16Ewoud Breukink with the flick at dusk DZ 750pxEwoud Breukink with the flick at dusk

17Bursnide skate shop team effort. The Dutch team kept things pretty weird all weekend DZ 750pxBurnside shop’s team effort. The Dutch team kept things pretty weird all weekend

18Jelle Maatman Lien air. And probably his new Tinder profile photo DZ 750pxJelle Maatman, lien air—and probably his new Tinder profile pic

19The finals kicked off after dark. Luckily there were lights VincentMilou FS tailbone DZ 750pxThe finals kicked off after dark. Luckily, there were lights—Vincent Milou, frontside tailbone

20George Poole with a lien air under the stars DZ 750pxGeorge Poole with a lien under the stars

21NoahMahieuFSindyDistaster DZ 750pxNoah Mahieu, frontside air to disaster

22VincentMilou spooked with a Fs flip disaster DZ 750pxVincent Milou looking spooked with a frontside flip to disaster

23Spanish transition killer Enrique Giles crept his way to the finals by doing the above DZ 750pxSpanish transition killer Enrique Giles crept his way to the finals by doing the above

24Ewoud Breukink Fs smith grind DZ 750pxEwoud Breukink, frontside Smith

25Probably past Noah Mahieus bed time but he couldnt miss the finals. Bs Nosegrind DZ 750pxProbably past Noah Mahieu's bedtime but he couldn't miss the finals! Backside nosegrind

26Noah Mahieu Bs Disaster DZ 750pxNoah Mahieu, back D

27Appleyard battling with jetlag score sheets. Danny Leon keeping things in check DZ 750pxAppleyard battling with jet lag and score sheets. Danny Leon keeping things in check

28 As night fell the crowd got huge. Word must have got out about the free beer DZ 750pxAs night fell the crowd got huge! Word must have got out about the free beer…

29Champagne Showers 1 DZ 750pxChampagne showers

30For unlimited free beer all night all you had to do was pay 1 Euro for this cup. Thank you St.Andrews Brewery DZ 750pxFor unlimited free beer all night all you had to do was buy this cup for one Euro. Thank you, St.Andrews

31If Fries Taillieu wasnt skating youd normally find him near the burger stand heckling more free food. Right Bordaux local Robin Pailler DZ 750pxIf Fries Taillieu wasn't skating, you could usually find him near the burger stand, heckling for more free food. Robin Pailler, a Bordaux local, finishes his gifted grub

32Judges from the US Spain and France to keep things fair Apples Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the Pannel DZ 750pxJudges from the US, Spain and France kept things fair—Apples, Danny Leon and Charles Collet on the panel

33Judges POV and a full house DZ 750pxJudges’ POV and a full house

34MC Grego the judging pannel pre champagne soak DZ 750pxMC Grego and the judging panel, pre-champagne soak

35Night Crowd DZ 750pxNight crowd

36 Winners Vincent Milou and his skate shop Buzzz DZ 750pxWinners: Vincent Milou and his shop Buzzz. Vive la France! Thanks for the great event, Globe! Hope to see you in 2019
  • 10/02/2018

    Globe Snake Session 2018 Video

    Globe Snake Session 2018 Video
    Globe Europe threw a shop-vs-shop mini-ramp comp at their office in the South of France. The wine flowed freely as did the tricks as the shops waged (friendly) war against one another. In the end, there can only be one winner. Click play. Find your answers. 
  • 9/04/2018

    Globe EU Snake Session

    Globe EU Snake Session
    After the US and OZ edition it’s time for the Globe EU Snake Session…
  • 8/30/2018

    Classics: P-Stone's "Miscellaneous Debris" Video

    Classics: P-Stone&#039;s &quot;Miscellaneous Debris&quot; Video
    When Preston picked up a video camera, skateboarding changed forever. He wasn’t a typical filmer, but an extension of the whole crew, his contagious energy fueling a session to new heights. Let’s take a trip down memory lane with one of the Big Dog’s early full-length vids. Enjoy the stoke...
  • 7/27/2018

    Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.4

    Antiz &quot;Echoes from the Road&quot; Ep.4
    If you like low-impact minimal-effort edits you’re gonna hate this. If you enjoy bone-crunching no-fucks-given skate-and-destroy type videos then hit play and get psyched!
  • 7/20/2018

    Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.3

    Antiz &quot;Echoes from the Road&quot; Ep.3
    The echoes grow louder and louder as the European dream spots just keep looking more and more tasty. Antiz brings things to a close with Remy Tav authoritatively stomping out a bump to bar.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.