Roger's "Revenge of the Radical" Video

10/01/2018

Roger’s back with a fist-to-the-face fun-filled video reminding you why skateboarding is the best thing on Earth. Ever seen somebody fakie ollie over a tennis net? You have now! Click play. Get stoked. Weed and Cobras forever.

