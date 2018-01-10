Roger's "Revenge of the Radical" Video
10/01/2018
Roger’s back with a fist-to-the-face fun-filled video reminding you why skateboarding is the best thing on Earth. Ever seen somebody fakie ollie over a tennis net? You have now! Click play. Get stoked. Weed and Cobras forever.
10/01/2018
Roger's "Revenge of the Radical" PremiereRoger skateboards premiered their latest offering, Revenge of the Radical, this Saturday at No-Comply skateshop in Austin, TX, and it was the best thing that ever happened in the history of the planet. I’m probably biased, though. —Sieben
8/18/2018
Deep Fried: Still HereSF is the promised land. Come see for yourself. Everything is better when fried...
6/22/2018
OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.
4/28/2018
"HDeepfried" VideoThere’s some footy from Southern California, but this vid is mostly a celebration of the concrete playground we call San Francisco. This is one of the best things you’ll watch all year.
2/01/2018
No-Comply Skateshop's "Vol. 11" VideoNo-Comply skateshop in Austin, Texas celebrates their 11th anniversary with a great video by Calvin Millar. Big props to Max Taylor for a killer last part. Cheers!