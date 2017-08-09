Thrasher Magazine

Indy's "Pedal to the Metal" Video Premiere

9/08/2017
Last night, Culture Brewing Co. in Ocean Beach dropped the screen, had the brew flowing and skaters came out of the woodwork—young and old—to check out the three edits from the Indy Northwest, Denver and East Coast trips. But before the video started, we kicked it off with P-Stone’s Thrasher videos to get the hype going: Shotgun, Beer Helmet and Beer Slave. Video premieres are always a great time, big or small, and they just don’t happen often enough. Thanks to everyone who showed up! —Rhino

1 750pxCole Wilson and Dylan Witkin cruised down from LBC. Tuck or untuck?

2 750pxGerm with his custom Polarizer. Looks like a barrel of fun

3 750pxAj Zavala and Tanya, ready turn it up a few notches. ID? Check

4 750pxPool-coping connoisseur, Texan Dan, showed up with the right gear

5 750pxDylan and Cole bringing it in with Lefty

6 750pxHunkster glued to the screen while the ladies pose for camera

7 750pxBrandon Turner and Gov's.

8 750pxSD Curb Crushers: Mario, Bert and Briskone. Sometimes curbs bite back

9 750pxCole, Cruise, Omar and Keegan—multiple generations of stoke

10 750pxSouth Korean ripper Kim just happened to be in town. Someone fill this dude's glass up

11 750pxSteve, Debbie, Mickey and Grandpa Dave hanging loose

12 750pxSkippy and his lady

13 750pxWheelbarrow and Left-hesh. Deep thoughts

14 750pxT-Hooker and DJ Money Bump. Nothing but laughs

15 750pxWhite-shirt crew. Not bad

16 750pxCreature alumni and handrail killer Josh Perkins and Truman catching up

17 750pxAnd the night was lit! Parts two and three of the video are dropping on Wednesday and Friday of next week, so check back for more madness
