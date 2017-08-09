Indy's "Pedal to the Metal" Video Premiere
9/08/2017
Last night, Culture Brewing Co. in Ocean Beach dropped the screen, had the brew flowing and skaters came out of the woodwork—young and old—to check out the three edits from the Indy Northwest, Denver and East Coast trips. But before the video started, we kicked it off with P-Stone’s Thrasher videos to get the hype going: Shotgun, Beer Helmet and Beer Slave. Video premieres are always a great time, big or small, and they just don’t happen often enough. Thanks to everyone who showed up! —Rhino
Cole Wilson and Dylan Witkin cruised down from LBC. Tuck or untuck?
Germ with his custom Polarizer. Looks like a barrel of fun
Aj Zavala and Tanya, ready turn it up a few notches. ID? Check
Pool-coping connoisseur, Texan Dan, showed up with the right gear
Dylan and Cole bringing it in with Lefty
Hunkster glued to the screen while the ladies pose for camera
Brandon Turner and Gov's.
SD Curb Crushers: Mario, Bert and Briskone. Sometimes curbs bite back
Cole, Cruise, Omar and Keegan—multiple generations of stoke
South Korean ripper Kim just happened to be in town. Someone fill this dude's glass up
Steve, Debbie, Mickey and Grandpa Dave hanging loose
Skippy and his lady
Wheelbarrow and Left-hesh. Deep thoughts
T-Hooker and DJ Money Bump. Nothing but laughs
White-shirt crew. Not bad
Creature alumni and handrail killer Josh Perkins and Truman catching up
And the night was lit! Parts two and three of the video are dropping on Wednesday and Friday of next week, so check back for more madness
