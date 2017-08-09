Indy's "Pedal to the Metal" Video Premiere

Last night, Culture Brewing Co. in Ocean Beach dropped the screen, had the brew flowing and skaters came out of the woodwork—young and old—to check out the three edits from the Indy Northwest, Denver and East Coast trips. But before the video started, we kicked it off with P-Stone’s Thrasher videos to get the hype going: Shotgun, Beer Helmet and Beer Slave. Video premieres are always a great time, big or small, and they just don’t happen often enough. Thanks to everyone who showed up! —RhinoCole Wilson and Dylan Witkin cruised down from LBC. Tuck or untuck?Germ with his custom Polarizer. Looks like a barrel of funAj Zavala and Tanya, ready turn it up a few notches. ID? CheckPool-coping connoisseur, Texan Dan, showed up with the right gearDylan and Cole bringing it in with LeftyHunkster glued to the screen while the ladies pose for cameraBrandon Turner and Gov's.SD Curb Crushers: Mario, Bert and Briskone. Sometimes curbs bite backCole, Cruise, Omar and Keegan—multiple generations of stokeSouth Korean ripper Kim just happened to be in town. Someone fill this dude's glass upSteve, Debbie, Mickey and Grandpa Dave hanging looseSkippy and his ladyWheelbarrow and Left-hesh. Deep thoughtsT-Hooker and DJ Money Bump. Nothing but laughsWhite-shirt crew. Not badCreature alumni and handrail killer Josh Perkins and Truman catching upAnd the night was lit! Parts two and three of the video are dropping on Wednesday and Friday of next week, so check back for more madness