King of the Road Season 3: Andy's Big Slam

7/17/2018

He don't just sit on the sidelines. Andy Roy practices what he preaches ... and pays in pain! Watch episode two, "Death by Pizza" tonight at 9 pm on Viceland. Check the list of viewing parties, too!

 

 

San Diego, CA:
High Dive Grill
@highdivesd
1801 Moreno Blvd,
San Diego, CA 92110
(ALL AGES)

Black Plague Brewing
@BlackPlagueBrewing
2550 Jason CT,
Oceanside, CA 92056
(ALL AGES)

Long Beach, CA:
The Good Bar
@thegoodbarlongbeach
3316 E. 7th St.,
Long Beach, CA 90804
(21 AND UP)

Pizzanista!
@pizzanista
1837 E. 7th St., 
Long Beach, CA 90813
(ALL AGES)

Los Angeles, CA:
BLACK
@blackhwood
6202 Santa Monica Blvd, 
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(21 AND UP)

San Jose, CA:
The Ritz
@theritzsj
400 S 1st St,
San Jose, CA 95113
(21 AND UP)

Tempe, AZ:
Spinelli’s Pizza
w/ Cowtown
@spinellistempe
420 S Mill Ave #101, 
Tempe, AZ
(ALL AGES)

Albuquerque, NM:
Palmer Brewery and Cider House
@palmerbrewery
2924 Girard Blvd NE, 
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(21 AND UP)

Orlando, FL:
Plus Skateshop Orlando
@plus_skateshop
1646 E. Colonial Dr.,
Orlando, FL 32803
(ALL AGES)

Minneapolis, MN:
Familia Skateshop
@familiask8shop
2833 Hennepin Ave,
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(ALL AGES)

Can't make it to a viewing party? Here's how you can watch KING OF THE ROAD Season 3.

