King of the Road Season 3: Episode 2 “Death by Pizza” Element gets fired up with Cardiel, Foundation meets (and eats) Pizza and Real relives the ’90s – Goofy Boy outfits and all. Watch the Viceland TV series now (US only.) KOTR webisodes (free worldwide) go up every Friday.

King of the Road Season 3: Evan Smith Profile Otherworldly powers meet unstoppable PMA. Evan may just be the greatest KOTR skater ever! Watch the vid and weigh in.

King of the Road Season 3: Andy's Big Slam He don't just sit on the sidelines. Andy Roy practices what he preaches ... and pays in pain! Watch episode two, "Death by Pizza" tonight at 9 pm on Viceland. Check the list of viewing parties, too!

KOTR Season 3: Webisode 1 (2018) Want your KOTR quick, raw and without all that fancy sh–t? Check out our Webisodes – just like 2005 and always free worldwide! First up, the teams stomp Reno, with a bunch of extra tricks you won't see on the show. Damn, Evan Smith!

King of the Road Season 3: Nyjah Huston Profile Why would someone as successful and famous as Nyjah get back in the KOTR van? ‘Cause he LOVES it!

King of the Road Season 3: Episode 1 "Get the Goddamn Pig’s Feet" The race starts in Reno with the world's biggest pole jam. Evan crushes while Glick gets stage fright. The Books are handed out and Foundation ends the night with a tender moment at a wedding chapel. Watch the Viceland TV Series now (US only.) KOTR webisodes (free worldwide) start Friday the 13th!