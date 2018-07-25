King of the Road Season 3: Tyson Peterson Profile
You met him on Am Scramble, now cheer him on to KOTR glory. Yüng Tyson can get down on a board, but will KOTR crush his righteous vibes?
Here's how you can watch KING OF THE ROAD Season 3.
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 3 “Chained Up and Tripped Out”Evan Smith gets trippy AF while Sinclair starts pranking Nick Merlino. Jack Olson suffers a horrific double sacking and that’s all before the handcuffs come out. Lots to process in this one. Watch the Viceland episode now! (US only.) Thrasher Webisodes (free worldwide) every Friday.
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 3 TeaserDouble the handcuffs equals triple the fun. Or pain. Probably pain. Watch the latest episode Tuesday night at 9 pm on Viceland. Check the list of viewing parties, too!
King of the Road Season 3: Day 2 MVPsThe most amazing tricks from Glick, Evan and Olson. And they're just getting started. Check it!
King of the Road Season 3: Big Pants, Small WheelsWith Chico and Carroll as their guides, watch Real tackle some '90s moves and f--ked up Goofy Boy fashion.
KOTR Season 3: Webisode 2 (2018)Element attacks Sacto with help from Cardiel, Carroll and Chico gives Real an early-90s makeover and the F Troop battles flat bars with the Pizza crew. Plus bonus tricks and always available free worldwide! Get there, purists!
King of the Road Season 3: Mason vs Cardiel's RailWatch Mason Silva tempt fate on Cardiel's infamous Sacto buckler!
King of the Road Season 3: Dakota Servold ProfileThe King of the Boardslide on KOTR? Cheers Kodi!
King of the Road Season 3: Zion Wright ProfileJupiter's finest can spin to win and grind the world. Definitely Real's secret weapon. Check his stats!
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 2 “Death by Pizza”Element gets fired up with Cardiel, Foundation meets (and eats) Pizza and Real relives the ’90s – Goofy Boy outfits and all. Watch the Viceland TV series now (US only.) KOTR webisodes (free worldwide) go up every Friday.