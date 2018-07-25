"Kyle Walker Day 2018" Video
K-Walks and crew entertain the OKC locals in the heat. Happy Kyle Walker Day!
Burnout: K Walks Day 2018It was 113 degrees, but that didn’t keep the Oklahoma City skaters from coming out to shred hard and stack cans for a good cause. Yee-haw!
7/17/2018
1st Annual Kyle Walker DayThe 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.
7/12/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Kyle Walker ProfileSkating this season for Real: Kyle Walker, kink rail slayer extraordinaire.
6/26/2018
Actions REALized Tour: Roll For RobThe REAL van reached the end of the line on the Actions REALized Tour at the 5th Annual Roll For Rob, to support East Coast skate community pillar Rob Pontes through his fight with ALS. This year the crews at Theory and Civil skateshops hosted the event at Skaters Edge Indoor Park. The support for Rob Pontes and his family was amazing to see and everyone had a good time. We love you, Rob!
6/25/2018
Actions REALized Tour: Detroit with Dan MancinaThe REAL crew kept the Actions REALized Tour rolling into Detroit, starting the day off with the Plus skateshop campers, followed by a limited Tommy Guerrero Board release at Refuge to stand up to cancer and ending with a skate jam at The Wig DIY where Dan Mancina was surprised with his new Braille board. Thank you, Motor City!