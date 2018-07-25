"Kyle Walker Day 2018" Video

Burnout: K Walks Day 2018 It was 113 degrees, but that didn’t keep the Oklahoma City skaters from coming out to shred hard and stack cans for a good cause. Yee-haw!

1st Annual Kyle Walker Day The 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.

Actions REALized Tour: Roll For Rob The REAL van reached the end of the line on the Actions REALized Tour at the 5th Annual Roll For Rob, to support East Coast skate community pillar Rob Pontes through his fight with ALS. This year the crews at Theory and Civil skateshops hosted the event at Skaters Edge Indoor Park. The support for Rob Pontes and his family was amazing to see and everyone had a good time. We love you, Rob!