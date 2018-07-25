Magnified: John Gardner
7/25/2018
Break the glass? More like break your back! John Gardner goes squeeze play through a portal of pain. Just when you thought skating bump to bars couldn’t get any sketchier…
7/24/2018
John Gardner InterviewYoga, meditation, sweat-lodge hallucinations and falling in love with playing the flute, John Gardner is not your garden variety skate rat. This interview is awesome.
7/23/2018
DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" VideoWith a nod to past, but firmly planted in the future, this offering from DC is everything you could ever want from a street skating video. Big ups to everyone involved.
7/23/2018
DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Premiere PhotosOn Friday, attendees pulled up to the historic Max Fish bar in the Lower East Side of Manhattan from all over the East Coast to get their first look at the new DC video, Street Sweeper.
7/20/2018
Magnified: T-FunkT-Funk blows the doors off an NYC hotspot with a rail combo bordering on the absurd. Hell YES.
7/20/2018
DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" TrailerThe only valid excuse for not watching DC’s Street Sweeper vid on Monday is that you died over the weekend. This one’s gonna rule, no doubt about it.