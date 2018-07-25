Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Magnified: John Gardner

7/25/2018

Break the glass? More like break your back! John Gardner goes squeeze play through a portal of pain. Just when you thought skating bump to bars couldn’t get any sketchier…

  • 7/24/2018

    John Gardner Interview

    John Gardner Interview
    Yoga, meditation, sweat-lodge hallucinations and falling in love with playing the flute, John Gardner is not your garden variety skate rat. This interview is awesome.
  • 7/23/2018

    DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Video

    DC Shoes&#039; &quot;Street Sweeper&quot; Video
    With a nod to past, but firmly planted in the future, this offering from DC is everything you could ever want from a street skating video. Big ups to everyone involved.
  • 7/23/2018

    DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Premiere Photos

    DC Shoes&#039; &quot;Street Sweeper&quot; Premiere Photos
    On Friday, attendees pulled up to the historic Max Fish bar in the Lower East Side of Manhattan from all over the East Coast to get their first look at the new DC video, Street Sweeper.
  • 7/20/2018

    Magnified: T-Funk

    Magnified: T-Funk
    T-Funk blows the doors off an NYC hotspot with a rail combo bordering on the absurd. Hell YES.
  • 7/20/2018

    DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Trailer

    DC Shoes&#039; &quot;Street Sweeper&quot; Trailer
    The only valid excuse for not watching DC’s Street Sweeper vid on Monday is that you died over the weekend. This one’s gonna rule, no doubt about it.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.