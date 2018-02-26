Thrasher Magazine

Lacey Baker's Pawnshop Party Photos

2/26/2018

Nike and Spitfire teamed up with Pawnshop Skate Co. Friday night to throw a party for Lacey Baker. With both a pro shoe and signature wheel coming out, there was only one thing to do—junk jam! —Ben Karpinski

1 Donovan BsNoseblunt 750pxMade it to Covina with the junk jam in full swing. Donovon Piscopo, backside noseblunt

 

2 Guy PivotKickflipFakie 750pxGuy Mariano backed him up with a pivot kickflip to fakie…

 

3 Koston Scuba 750px…but you probably already saw that on Koston’s Insta story

 

4 Koston DropinGrind 750pxDid I mention there was junk to skate? Koston, drop-in grind

 

5 Scuba 750pxProbably should have held onto this one for a Tired ad

 

6 Lacey Elissa 750pxElissa made the trek from SF to surprise Lacey

 

7 Elissa Lacey 750pxHad to congratulate her in person

 

8 First Wheels 750pxEven brought her Spitfire box…

 

9 FreeWheels 750px…which was quickly handed out to local shredders

 

10 Koston 750pxKoston channeled his inner Daewon for this one, 360 flip to fakie

 

11 Packed 750px 2xThen it was time to pack it up and head to the shop

 

12 Pawnshop 750pxPawnshop was packed!

 

13 Pizza 750pxPutting "free pizza" on the flyer has a tendency to do that

 

14 Collection 750pxNot that there wasn’t anything to celebrate

 

15 Shoe Detail 750pxLacey got her own Bruin!

 

16 Guy Wheels 750pxAnd don’t forget about the signature Spitfire wheel!

 

17 Donovan John 750pxDonovon and Big John behind the counter

 

18 Vanessa Lacey 750pxVanessa Torres and Lacey

 

19 RedVine Guardians 750pxGuardians of the Red Vines, Jon and Razy

 

20 Frank Elissa 750pxFrank can have has many as he wants, though

 

21 Anthony Oliver 750pxThe brains behind the night, Anthony and Oliver

 

22 Guy Beanie 750pxLacey’s new part was on repeat the whole night

 

23 Koston Stickers 750px“Hold on. I want to save a couple”

 

24 Jude 750pxJude got laced up

 

25 Lacey Signing 750pxLacey was signing autographs left and right

 

26 Autograph FA 750pxThe whole night was Fucking Awesome

 

27 Piscopos 750pxThanks for hosting, Piscopos

 

28 Lacey Rose 750pxAnd Congrats again, Lacey! You more than earned it!

  • 2/26/2018

