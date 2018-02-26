Lacey Baker's Pawnshop Party Photos

Nike and Spitfire teamed up with Pawnshop Skate Co. Friday night to throw a party for Lacey Baker. With both a pro shoe and signature wheel coming out, there was only one thing to do—junk jam! —Ben Karpinski



Made it to Covina with the junk jam in full swing. Donovon Piscopo, backside noseblunt

Guy Mariano backed him up with a pivot kickflip to fakie…

…but you probably already saw that on Koston’s Insta story

Did I mention there was junk to skate? Koston, drop-in grind

Probably should have held onto this one for a Tired ad

Elissa made the trek from SF to surprise Lacey

Had to congratulate her in person

Even brought her Spitfire box…

…which was quickly handed out to local shredders

Koston channeled his inner Daewon for this one, 360 flip to fakie

Then it was time to pack it up and head to the shop

Pawnshop was packed!

Putting "free pizza" on the flyer has a tendency to do that

Not that there wasn’t anything to celebrate

Lacey got her own Bruin!

And don’t forget about the signature Spitfire wheel!

Donovon and Big John behind the counter

Vanessa Torres and Lacey

Guardians of the Red Vines, Jon and Razy

Frank can have has many as he wants, though

The brains behind the night, Anthony and Oliver

Lacey’s new part was on repeat the whole night

“Hold on. I want to save a couple”

Jude got laced up

Lacey was signing autographs left and right

The whole night was Fucking Awesome

Thanks for hosting, Piscopos

And Congrats again, Lacey! You more than earned it!