Lacey Baker's Pawnshop Party Photos
Nike and Spitfire teamed up with Pawnshop Skate Co. Friday night to throw a party for Lacey Baker. With both a pro shoe and signature wheel coming out, there was only one thing to do—junk jam! —Ben Karpinski
Made it to Covina with the junk jam in full swing. Donovon Piscopo, backside noseblunt
Guy Mariano backed him up with a pivot kickflip to fakie…
…but you probably already saw that on Koston’s Insta story
Did I mention there was junk to skate? Koston, drop-in grind
Probably should have held onto this one for a Tired ad
Elissa made the trek from SF to surprise Lacey
Had to congratulate her in person
Even brought her Spitfire box…
…which was quickly handed out to local shredders
Koston channeled his inner Daewon for this one, 360 flip to fakie
Then it was time to pack it up and head to the shop
Pawnshop was packed!
Putting "free pizza" on the flyer has a tendency to do that
Not that there wasn’t anything to celebrate
Lacey got her own Bruin!
And don’t forget about the signature Spitfire wheel!
Donovon and Big John behind the counter
Vanessa Torres and Lacey
Guardians of the Red Vines, Jon and Razy
Frank can have has many as he wants, though
The brains behind the night, Anthony and Oliver
Lacey’s new part was on repeat the whole night
“Hold on. I want to save a couple”
Jude got laced up
Lacey was signing autographs left and right
The whole night was Fucking Awesome
Thanks for hosting, Piscopos
And Congrats again, Lacey! You more than earned it!
2/26/2018
