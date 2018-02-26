John Gardner's "East Coast Autumn" Part

Florida Daze "Tangerine" Montage Florida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.

Creature Christmas Ryan Reyes and John Gardner wrapped up some Creature gifts for some lucky folks that were skating the Paradise Valley Skatepark the day after Christmas.

Cruisin' NYC with John Gardner John sure knows how to make some NYC hot laps look like a damn good time. Check out this clip from OJ.

The DC Promo Video We could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...