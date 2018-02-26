John Gardner's "East Coast Autumn" Part
2/26/2018
Jersey maniac John Garder lurks the backyards and back alleys of the East Coast, in search of empty pools and sketchy roll-ins. Big ups to a true original.
-
2/21/2018
Florida Daze "Tangerine" MontageFlorida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.
-
1/04/2018
Creature ChristmasRyan Reyes and John Gardner wrapped up some Creature gifts for some lucky folks that were skating the Paradise Valley Skatepark the day after Christmas.
-
10/23/2017
Cruisin' NYC with John GardnerJohn sure knows how to make some NYC hot laps look like a damn good time. Check out this clip from OJ.
-
9/08/2017
The DC Promo VideoWe could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...
-
5/11/2017
The Creature Video: True or False?The Fiends sit down for a little game of True or False. We’ll be premiering select parts from their full-length starting Monday...