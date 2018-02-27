My War: Miles Silvas

My War: Chase Webb There are mega-kinkers and then there’s THIS, a super mutant-rail that really has no business being skated. However, Chase is a psycho and launched himself into the history books with a hellacious one-two knockout punch.

First Look: Miles Silvas The newest issue is a heavy one, literally and figuratively. Miles flips through 200 pages of madness, featuring Nyjah, Suciu, Villani, Reynolds, and many, many more.

"Second Sighting" Video Videographer Chris Mulhern has captured some amazing footage with the adidas team over the last few years. Here’s a re-edit of some of his favorite tricks and clips from the three stripe’s legendary squad.

One Stop: Miles Silvas Check out smooth operator, Miles Silvas, with an incredible one-take line spanning over seven blocks in the heart of LA. Styles for miles. Literally.