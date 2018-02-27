My War: Miles Silvas
2/27/2018
Miles' marathon line is about more than just skill, it’s a battle of mental endurance. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of a truly amazing feat.
2/08/2018
My War: Chase WebbThere are mega-kinkers and then there’s THIS, a super mutant-rail that really has no business being skated. However, Chase is a psycho and launched himself into the history books with a hellacious one-two knockout punch.
2/06/2018
First Look: Miles SilvasThe newest issue is a heavy one, literally and figuratively. Miles flips through 200 pages of madness, featuring Nyjah, Suciu, Villani, Reynolds, and many, many more.
1/22/2018
"Second Sighting" VideoVideographer Chris Mulhern has captured some amazing footage with the adidas team over the last few years. Here’s a re-edit of some of his favorite tricks and clips from the three stripe’s legendary squad.
1/18/2018
One Stop: Miles SilvasCheck out smooth operator, Miles Silvas, with an incredible one-take line spanning over seven blocks in the heart of LA. Styles for miles. Literally.
1/11/2018
My War: Gabriel SummersGabbers engaged in an epic battle with this rail, and you’ll have to watch this edit to appreciate the gruesome nature of the confrontation. Skateboarding can truly push you to your absolute limits, both mentally and physically. Wow...