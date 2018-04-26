Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party

Photo: Atiba

For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bard and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe HammekeThere she isThe man of the hourTower of powerLemmy’s Lounge: the outdoor patio bar at The Rainbow, where the legendary Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister used to hang outThe bar was Lakai’d the F outShut up and Skate, TX represent!That wristband means the drinks are free. Thanks, Lakai! Sorry, liver!Custom coasters evenWarpig biting the Flare. Chomp on thatPete Eldridge, Ernie Ortega, Vincent Alvarez and Danny BradyCouple o’ colorways of the Riley Hawk IINeckface and Jon Sciano, steady grubbin’Mike Carroll, Tony Hawk, Riley Hawk and Rick Howard hangin’ in Lemmy’s Lounge (Atiba photo)Daniel and Andrew Lutheran, team PMAIf you’re watching Riley footage, more than likely Jacob “Paco” Nunez filmed itBeing Motörhead’s manager for over two decades, you know Todd Singerman has seen it all. He was still hyped to meet The Birdman, thoughRiley x Motörhead x LakaiLet’s see what’s insideIt’s the details that make it sickLife-size Lemmy in bronze watching over the loungeMandatory photo opp with popsou think Lemmy ever took those boots off?You’re not gonna want to take these things off either. Thanks for the good times, Lakai and congrats on the new shoe, Riley!