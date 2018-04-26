Thrasher Magazine

Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party

4/26/2018
For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bard and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke

01 750pxThere she is

02 750pxThe man of the hour

03 750pxTower of power

04 750pxLemmy’s Lounge: the outdoor patio bar at The Rainbow, where the legendary Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister used to hang out

05 750pxThe bar was Lakai’d the F out

06 750pxShut up and Skate, TX represent!

07 750pxThat wristband means the drinks are free. Thanks, Lakai! Sorry, liver!

08 750pxCustom coasters even

09 750pxWarpig biting the Flare. Chomp on that

10 750pxPete Eldridge, Ernie Ortega, Vincent Alvarez and Danny Brady

11 750pxCouple o’ colorways of the Riley Hawk II

12 750pxNeckface and Jon Sciano, steady grubbin’

13 750pxMike Carroll, Tony Hawk, Riley Hawk and Rick Howard hangin’ in Lemmy’s Lounge (Atiba photo)

14 750pxDaniel and Andrew Lutheran, team PMA

15 750pxIf you’re watching Riley footage, more than likely Jacob “Paco” Nunez filmed it

16 750pxBeing Motörhead’s manager for over two decades, you know Todd Singerman has seen it all. He was still hyped to meet The Birdman, though

17 750pxRiley x Motörhead x Lakai

18 750pxLet’s see what’s inside

19 750pxIt’s the details that make it sick

20 750pxLife-size Lemmy in bronze watching over the lounge     Photo: Atiba

21 750pxMandatory photo opp with pops

22 750pxou think Lemmy ever took those boots off?

23 750pxYou’re not gonna want to take these things off either. Thanks for the good times, Lakai and congrats on the new shoe, Riley!
