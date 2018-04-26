Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party
4/26/2018
For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bard and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke
There she is
The man of the hour
Tower of power
Lemmy’s Lounge: the outdoor patio bar at The Rainbow, where the legendary Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister used to hang out
The bar was Lakai’d the F out
Shut up and Skate, TX represent!
That wristband means the drinks are free. Thanks, Lakai! Sorry, liver!
Custom coasters even
Warpig biting the Flare. Chomp on that
Pete Eldridge, Ernie Ortega, Vincent Alvarez and Danny Brady
Couple o’ colorways of the Riley Hawk II
Neckface and Jon Sciano, steady grubbin’
Mike Carroll, Tony Hawk, Riley Hawk and Rick Howard hangin’ in Lemmy’s Lounge (Atiba photo)
Daniel and Andrew Lutheran, team PMA
If you’re watching Riley footage, more than likely Jacob “Paco” Nunez filmed it
Being Motörhead’s manager for over two decades, you know Todd Singerman has seen it all. He was still hyped to meet The Birdman, though
Riley x Motörhead x Lakai
Let’s see what’s inside
It’s the details that make it sick
Life-size Lemmy in bronze watching over the lounge Photo: Atiba
Mandatory photo opp with pops
ou think Lemmy ever took those boots off?
You’re not gonna want to take these things off either. Thanks for the good times, Lakai and congrats on the new shoe, Riley!
