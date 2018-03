Skatepark Round-Up: Element Photos

A couple weeks back, Element surprised Tom Schaar with his very own fancy pants pro skateboard! The Element gang spent a couple weeks planning a big surprise bash for him at Tony Hawk's ramp. They told Mr. Schaar he had to meet up at the Vista Park to film a Skatepark Round-Up for the mag—he had no idea what was coming! Thanks to everyone who came out; It was a pretty epic day. Congrats, Tom! Well deserved, my friend. —David BroachBrandon: "Dude, did know Tom is turning pro tonight at T-Hawk's ramp?" Cole: "Shhhhh. It’s a surprise."Master of the pop shove, Mr. Dave Hoang was out filmingChris "Cookie" Colbourn get’s things going with a switch SmithOf course Mason Silva is going to half Cab into it right awayIs that a happy roll-away face?Appleyard came through with his mini-mes. Good shirt choice, kidIsh Cepeda getting warmed up with a little crookGregson is the master of working hard and hardly workingI’m really glad this is Julian Davidson and not Cookie. That way I don’t have to say "kickflip crookie." I’m here all night, folks…Cookie snatching a switch front feebleDominick Walker throwing out a kickflip front crookMr. Davidson flipping into a front blunt. That’s a doozy of a moveThe look you get when you ask Brandon to grind up somethingMark with Johnny Schillereff—you know, the guy who owns ElementA whole lotta legends showed up for Tom’s surprise. Case in point: Omar HassanThis patented Fletcher warm-up has been passed down for generationsEthan Loy does a wrist-guard-free fakie 5-0Get out of the photo, geek! While you’re at it, grab that flash and stop making that faceThe Corner Park Boys are the hottest boy band out!Tom’s thoughts: “ I wish I was as hot as those guys in the corner over there”Brandons thoughts: “I bet Tom wishes he was as hot as us… wait! Is that Bam?!”Everybody, look coolStick to the curvy stuff, TomJulian trying to figure out how Tom does itI bet this is how bird watchers feel when they spot a rare bird in the wildThis apple keeps getting better with ageAnd… that’s time for Appleyard! Mark clocking out after filling his quota for the day. Back to rad-dad lifeNew guy, Ronnie Kessner, getting to work. Front feeble up the "real rail""Oh no you don’t!" Determined not to let the new guy go pro first, Dominick backs him up with a SmithMason and Julian their band's imageGreyson and Omar #budsNow, time for the tranny side of the parkTom and Greyson contemplating Greek philosophy and discussing quantum physicsBam about to drop in! So stoked to see this man back on his boardTom watches Bam do a kickflip 5-0 first try! Don’t call it a comeback! Okay, go aheadThat’s the happy place, budAll the other guys thought it was cute that Mason wanted to playYou can always count on Greyson for a huge ollieTom testing out the channel…Where ya going, bud?Catching his breath and wishing he hadn’t started this battleAnd, bingo!!!!! Stalefishin' over a huge-ass channel. Pro move, for sure!Checkin' itYou got this! Bam’s back in it for round twoThis 360 flippin' sun of a gun!Tom texting to a friend: “Dude, they want me to go to some other park for this Park Roundup thing. So fucking over it #ThugLife”“You know what I’m saying, right?!”Cole ignoring Mason and texting the guys over at Hawk's ramp. Next stop:Tom's pro party!The banners are hung and the bros are ready!The excitement builds. Grab your phone…Van Doren taking a selfie and keeping his social-media game tightDefinitely not the right lens for this photo—but just imagine his face looking really surprisedPush in, blogger bros. It’s not that big a deal, bro. No one even looks at photos on the web, bro. It’s all about video, bro, but nice tats, broSpeeches and thingsPart two of speeches and thingsSpeeches and things with hand smacksThe old team group holler photoHappy campersCookie! You next?Element had a stack of boards waiting for Tom to sign. Put him to work straight away!Biggest perk about turning pro is your jokes become funnier to the babes. Congrats again, bud! Well deserved!