Skatepark Round-Up: Element Photos
3/06/2018
A couple weeks back, Element surprised Tom Schaar with his very own fancy pants pro skateboard! The Element gang spent a couple weeks planning a big surprise bash for him at Tony Hawk's ramp. They told Mr. Schaar he had to meet up at the Vista Park to film a Skatepark Round-Up for the mag—he had no idea what was coming! Thanks to everyone who came out; It was a pretty epic day. Congrats, Tom! Well deserved, my friend. —David Broach
Brandon: "Dude, did know Tom is turning pro tonight at T-Hawk's ramp?" Cole: "Shhhhh. It’s a surprise."
Master of the pop shove, Mr. Dave Hoang was out filming
Chris "Cookie" Colbourn get’s things going with a switch Smith
Of course Mason Silva is going to half Cab into it right away
Is that a happy roll-away face?
Appleyard came through with his mini-mes. Good shirt choice, kid
Ish Cepeda getting warmed up with a little crook
Gregson is the master of working hard and hardly working
I’m really glad this is Julian Davidson and not Cookie. That way I don’t have to say "kickflip crookie." I’m here all night, folks…
Cookie snatching a switch front feeble
Dominick Walker throwing out a kickflip front crook
Mr. Davidson flipping into a front blunt. That’s a doozy of a move
The look you get when you ask Brandon to grind up something
Mark with Johnny Schillereff—you know, the guy who owns Element
A whole lotta legends showed up for Tom’s surprise. Case in point: Omar Hassan
This patented Fletcher warm-up has been passed down for generations
Ethan Loy does a wrist-guard-free fakie 5-0
Get out of the photo, geek! While you’re at it, grab that flash and stop making that face
The Corner Park Boys are the hottest boy band out!
Tom’s thoughts: “ I wish I was as hot as those guys in the corner over there”
Brandons thoughts: “I bet Tom wishes he was as hot as us… wait! Is that Bam?!”
Everybody, look cool
Stick to the curvy stuff, Tom
Julian trying to figure out how Tom does it
I bet this is how bird watchers feel when they spot a rare bird in the wild
This apple keeps getting better with age
And… that’s time for Appleyard! Mark clocking out after filling his quota for the day. Back to rad-dad life
New guy, Ronnie Kessner, getting to work. Front feeble up the "real rail"
"Oh no you don’t!" Determined not to let the new guy go pro first, Dominick backs him up with a Smith
Mason and Julian their band's image
Greyson and Omar #buds
Now, time for the tranny side of the park
Tom and Greyson contemplating Greek philosophy and discussing quantum physics
Bam about to drop in! So stoked to see this man back on his board
Tom watches Bam do a kickflip 5-0 first try! Don’t call it a comeback! Okay, go ahead
That’s the happy place, bud
All the other guys thought it was cute that Mason wanted to play
You can always count on Greyson for a huge ollie
Tom testing out the channel…
Where ya going, bud?
Catching his breath and wishing he hadn’t started this battle
And, bingo!!!!! Stalefishin' over a huge-ass channel. Pro move, for sure!
Checkin' it
You got this! Bam’s back in it for round two
This 360 flippin' sun of a gun!
Tom texting to a friend: “Dude, they want me to go to some other park for this Park Roundup thing. So fucking over it #ThugLife”
“You know what I’m saying, right?!”
Cole ignoring Mason and texting the guys over at Hawk's ramp. Next stop:Tom's pro party!
The banners are hung and the bros are ready!
The excitement builds. Grab your phone…
Van Doren taking a selfie and keeping his social-media game tight
Definitely not the right lens for this photo—but just imagine his face looking really surprised
Push in, blogger bros. It’s not that big a deal, bro. No one even looks at photos on the web, bro. It’s all about video, bro, but nice tats, bro
Speeches and things
Part two of speeches and things
Speeches and things with hand smacks
The old team group holler photo
Happy campers
Cookie! You next?
Element had a stack of boards waiting for Tom to sign. Put him to work straight away!
Biggest perk about turning pro is your jokes become funnier to the babes. Congrats again, bud! Well deserved!
Brandon: "Dude, did know Tom is turning pro tonight at T-Hawk's ramp?" Cole: "Shhhhh. It’s a surprise."
Master of the pop shove, Mr. Dave Hoang was out filming
Chris "Cookie" Colbourn get’s things going with a switch Smith
Of course Mason Silva is going to half Cab into it right away
Is that a happy roll-away face?
Appleyard came through with his mini-mes. Good shirt choice, kid
Ish Cepeda getting warmed up with a little crook
Gregson is the master of working hard and hardly working
I’m really glad this is Julian Davidson and not Cookie. That way I don’t have to say "kickflip crookie." I’m here all night, folks…
Cookie snatching a switch front feeble
Dominick Walker throwing out a kickflip front crook
Mr. Davidson flipping into a front blunt. That’s a doozy of a move
The look you get when you ask Brandon to grind up something
Mark with Johnny Schillereff—you know, the guy who owns Element
A whole lotta legends showed up for Tom’s surprise. Case in point: Omar Hassan
This patented Fletcher warm-up has been passed down for generations
Ethan Loy does a wrist-guard-free fakie 5-0
Get out of the photo, geek! While you’re at it, grab that flash and stop making that face
The Corner Park Boys are the hottest boy band out!
Tom’s thoughts: “ I wish I was as hot as those guys in the corner over there”
Brandons thoughts: “I bet Tom wishes he was as hot as us… wait! Is that Bam?!”
Everybody, look cool
Stick to the curvy stuff, Tom
Julian trying to figure out how Tom does it
I bet this is how bird watchers feel when they spot a rare bird in the wild
This apple keeps getting better with age
And… that’s time for Appleyard! Mark clocking out after filling his quota for the day. Back to rad-dad life
New guy, Ronnie Kessner, getting to work. Front feeble up the "real rail"
"Oh no you don’t!" Determined not to let the new guy go pro first, Dominick backs him up with a Smith
Mason and Julian their band's image
Greyson and Omar #buds
Now, time for the tranny side of the park
Tom and Greyson contemplating Greek philosophy and discussing quantum physics
Bam about to drop in! So stoked to see this man back on his board
Tom watches Bam do a kickflip 5-0 first try! Don’t call it a comeback! Okay, go ahead
That’s the happy place, bud
All the other guys thought it was cute that Mason wanted to play
You can always count on Greyson for a huge ollie
Tom testing out the channel…
Where ya going, bud?
Catching his breath and wishing he hadn’t started this battle
And, bingo!!!!! Stalefishin' over a huge-ass channel. Pro move, for sure!
Checkin' it
You got this! Bam’s back in it for round two
This 360 flippin' sun of a gun!
Tom texting to a friend: “Dude, they want me to go to some other park for this Park Roundup thing. So fucking over it #ThugLife”
“You know what I’m saying, right?!”
Cole ignoring Mason and texting the guys over at Hawk's ramp. Next stop:Tom's pro party!
The banners are hung and the bros are ready!
The excitement builds. Grab your phone…
Van Doren taking a selfie and keeping his social-media game tight
Definitely not the right lens for this photo—but just imagine his face looking really surprised
Push in, blogger bros. It’s not that big a deal, bro. No one even looks at photos on the web, bro. It’s all about video, bro, but nice tats, bro
Speeches and things
Part two of speeches and things
Speeches and things with hand smacks
The old team group holler photo
Happy campers
Cookie! You next?
Element had a stack of boards waiting for Tom to sign. Put him to work straight away!
Biggest perk about turning pro is your jokes become funnier to the babes. Congrats again, bud! Well deserved!
-
3/06/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: ElementThe Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...
-
2/24/2018
Kris Burkhardt's "In the Doldrums" VideoThis is the kind of full-length video project that will assure you skateboarding’s future is in good hands. Well done, dudes!
-
2/22/2018
Double Rock: GlobeFresh off the heels of their ripping Portugal edit, the Globe crew lights The Rock on fire, leaving no obstacle unburned.
-
2/21/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young GunsNike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.
-
2/19/2018
Globe's "Good Luck in Lisbon" VideoThey were told there were no spots in Portugal but the Globe team went anyway. If this is what no spots looks like, sign us up! Lisbon is lit!