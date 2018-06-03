Thrasher Magazine

Skatepark Round-Up: Element Photos

3/06/2018
A couple weeks back, Element surprised Tom Schaar with his very own fancy pants pro skateboard! The Element gang spent a couple weeks planning a big surprise bash for him at Tony Hawk's ramp. They told Mr. Schaar he had to meet up at the Vista Park to film a Skatepark Round-Up for the mag—he had no idea what was coming! Thanks to everyone who came out; It was a pretty epic day. Congrats, Tom! Well deserved, my friend. —David Broach

Element Park Roundup photo1 750pxBrandon: "Dude, did know Tom is turning pro tonight at T-Hawk's ramp?" Cole: "Shhhhh. It’s a surprise."

Element Park Roundup photo2 750pxMaster of the pop shove, Mr. Dave Hoang was out filming

Element Park Roundup photo3 750pxChris "Cookie" Colbourn get’s things going with a switch Smith

Element Park Roundup photo4 750pxOf course Mason Silva is going to half Cab into it right away

Element Park Roundup photo5 750pxIs that a happy roll-away face?

Element Park Roundup photo6 750pxAppleyard came through with his mini-mes. Good shirt choice, kid

Element Park Roundup photo7 750pxIsh Cepeda getting warmed up with a little crook

Element Park Roundup photo8 750pxGregson is the master of working hard and hardly working

Element Park Roundup photo9 750pxI’m really glad this is Julian Davidson and not Cookie. That way I don’t have to say "kickflip crookie." I’m here all night, folks…

Element Park Roundup photo10 750pxCookie snatching a switch front feeble

Element Park Roundup photo11 750pxDominick Walker throwing out a kickflip front crook

Element Park Roundup photo12 750pxMr. Davidson flipping into a front blunt. That’s a doozy of a move

Element Park Roundup photo13 750pxThe look you get when you ask Brandon to grind up something

Element Park Roundup photo15 750pxMark with Johnny Schillereff—you know, the guy who owns Element

Element Park Roundup photo16 750pxA whole lotta legends showed up for Tom’s surprise. Case in point: Omar Hassan

Element Park Roundup photo17 750pxThis patented Fletcher warm-up has been passed down for generations

Element Park Roundup photo18 750pxEthan Loy does a wrist-guard-free fakie 5-0

Element Park Roundup photo19 750pxGet out of the photo, geek! While you’re at it, grab that flash and stop making that face

Element Park Roundup photo20 750pxThe Corner Park Boys are the hottest boy band out!

Element Park Roundup photo21 750pxTom’s thoughts: “ I wish I was as hot as those guys in the corner over there”

Element Park Roundup photo22 750pxBrandons thoughts: “I bet Tom wishes he was as hot as us… wait! Is that Bam?!”

Element Park Roundup photo23 750pxEverybody, look cool

Element Park Roundup photo24 750pxStick to the curvy stuff, Tom

Element Park Roundup photo25 750pxJulian trying to figure out how Tom does it

Element Park Roundup photo26 750pxI bet this is how bird watchers feel when they spot a rare bird in the wild

Element Park Roundup photo27 750pxThis apple keeps getting better with age

Element Park Roundup photo28 750pxAnd… that’s time for Appleyard! Mark clocking out after filling his quota for the day. Back to rad-dad life

Element Park Roundup photo29 750pxNew guy, Ronnie Kessner, getting to work. Front feeble up the "real rail"

Element Park Roundup photo30 750px"Oh no you don’t!" Determined not to let the new guy go pro first, Dominick backs him up with a Smith

Element Park Roundup photo31 750pxMason and Julian their band's image

Element Park Roundup photo32 750pxGreyson and Omar #buds

Element Park Roundup photo33 750pxNow, time for the tranny side of the park

Element Park Roundup photo37 750pxTom and Greyson contemplating Greek philosophy and discussing quantum physics

Element Park Roundup photo38 750pxBam about to drop in! So stoked to see this man back on his board

Element Park Roundup photo39 750pxTom watches Bam do a kickflip 5-0 first try! Don’t call it a comeback! Okay, go ahead

Element Park Roundup photo40 750pxThat’s the happy place, bud

Element Park Roundup photo41 750pxAll the other guys thought it was cute that Mason wanted to play

Element Park Roundup photo42 750pxYou can always count on Greyson for a huge ollie

Element Park Roundup photo43 750pxTom testing out the channel…

Element Park Roundup photo44 750pxWhere ya going, bud?

Element Park Roundup photo45 750pxCatching his breath and wishing he hadn’t started this battle

Element Park Roundup photo46 750pxAnd, bingo!!!!! Stalefishin' over a huge-ass channel. Pro move, for sure!

Element Park Roundup photo47 750pxCheckin' it

Element Park Roundup photo48 750pxYou got this! Bam’s back in it for round two

Element Park Roundup photo49 750pxThis 360 flippin' sun of a gun!

Element Park Roundup photo50 750pxTom texting to a friend: “Dude, they want me to go to some other park for this Park Roundup thing. So fucking over it #ThugLife”

Element Park Roundup photo51 750px“You know what I’m saying, right?!”

Element Park Roundup photo52 750pxCole ignoring Mason and texting the guys over at Hawk's ramp. Next stop:Tom's pro party!

Element Park Roundup photo53 750pxThe banners are hung and the bros are ready!

Element Park Roundup photo54 750pxThe excitement builds. Grab your phone…

Element Park Roundup photo55 750pxVan Doren taking a selfie and keeping his social-media game tight

Element Park Roundup photo56 750pxDefinitely not the right lens for this photo—but just imagine his face looking really surprised

Element Park Roundup photo57 750pxPush in, blogger bros. It’s not that big a deal, bro. No one even looks at photos on the web, bro. It’s all about video, bro, but nice tats, bro

Element Park Roundup photo58 750pxSpeeches and things

Element Park Roundup photo59 750pxPart two of speeches and things

Element Park Roundup photo60 750pxSpeeches and things with hand smacks

Element Park Roundup photo61 750pxThe old team group holler photo

Element Park Roundup photo62 750pxHappy campers

Element Park Roundup photo63 750pxCookie! You next?

Element Park Roundup photo64 750pxElement had a stack of boards waiting for Tom to sign. Put him to work straight away!

Element Park Roundup photo65 750pxBiggest perk about turning pro is your jokes become funnier to the babes. Congrats again, bud! Well deserved!
