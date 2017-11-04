Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos

The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 Part. With an early wake up call and a couple cups of coffee we drove on down to sneak in a couple of quick sessions in O'side before heading over to the shop for the big surprise. –Ben Karpinski



First stop Prince park where Lizard was tailgating in the parking lot

Taylor was already inside firing on the tech rail

“Do you think he knows?”

Unknown to most, Dickson has a pretty damn healthy backside air

...and Foy can hold a pinch on the back truck through the blocks



Then Neen slid over to to get the rail session cracking with a back tail

No pinch needed. High speed kickflip fifty

Valdez took it out to the end for a quick backside noseblunt

…just before Jake Hayes blasted a classic head high tweaker

“Should we check the new Vista park?”

Neen breaking in the new rail with a front feebs

I should probably hop the fence

Kirby kickflip disaster, no board break…

Lizard kickflip back disastered his way through a few close calls to Foy’s phone

Mumford and Ellington out in the parking lot avoiding a tresspassing ticket… “You guys ready yet?”

Over at The House Skateshop, Rowan was kicking it behind the counter

…just before sliding out back to interrupt a classic hot dog and signing with a surprise for Kirby

Wait what!?

It took a minute to set in

Time for the Deathwish group photo



...and now with all the Kirbys

The King’s blessing, congrats Taylor!

We had a few hours to kill in the parking lot 'til it was dark enough to project Kirby’s part on the back wall of the shop

Van dwellers, BB and Jeremy Leabres

The never-ending quest for a full hack



Frecks

Two of Florida’s finest, Lenoce and Foy

Back inside The House was fully stocked with Kirby’s board

As expected, the boards started selling immediately

Once you heard the crackling, you knew it was going to be good

Heavy shit. It’s on the site, check it





Cheers Kirby. You earned it!