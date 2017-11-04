Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos
First stop Prince park where Lizard was tailgating in the parking lot
Taylor was already inside firing on the tech rail
“Do you think he knows?”
Unknown to most, Dickson has a pretty damn healthy backside air
...and Foy can hold a pinch on the back truck through the blocks
Then Neen slid over to to get the rail session cracking with a back tail
No pinch needed. High speed kickflip fifty
Valdez took it out to the end for a quick backside noseblunt
…just before Jake Hayes blasted a classic head high tweaker
“Should we check the new Vista park?”
Neen breaking in the new rail with a front feebs
I should probably hop the fence
Kirby kickflip disaster, no board break…
Lizard kickflip back disastered his way through a few close calls to Foy’s phone
Mumford and Ellington out in the parking lot avoiding a tresspassing ticket… “You guys ready yet?”
Over at The House Skateshop, Rowan was kicking it behind the counter
…just before sliding out back to interrupt a classic hot dog and signing with a surprise for Kirby
Wait what!?
It took a minute to set in
Time for the Deathwish group photo
...and now with all the Kirbys
The King’s blessing, congrats Taylor!
We had a few hours to kill in the parking lot 'til it was dark enough to project Kirby’s part on the back wall of the shop
Van dwellers, BB and Jeremy Leabres
The never-ending quest for a full hack
Frecks
Two of Florida’s finest, Lenoce and Foy
Back inside The House was fully stocked with Kirby’s board
As expected, the boards started selling immediately
Once you heard the crackling, you knew it was going to be good
Heavy shit. It’s on the site, check it
Cheers Kirby. You earned it!
-
