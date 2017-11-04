Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos

4/11/2017
The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 Part. With an early wake up call and a couple cups of coffee we drove on down to sneak in a couple of quick sessions in O'side before heading over to the shop for the big surprise. –Ben Karpinski


1.Lizard Tailgate 750pxFirst stop Prince park where Lizard was tailgating in the parking lot

 

3.Kirby FsBlunt 750pxTaylor was already inside firing on the tech rail

 

2.ThinkHeKnows 750px“Do you think he knows?”

 

4.Jon BsAir 750pxUnknown to most, Dickson has a pretty damn healthy backside air

 

5.Foy BsSmith 750px...and Foy can hold a pinch on the back truck through the blocks


8.Neen BsTail 750pxThen Neen slid over to to get the rail session cracking with a back tail

 

9.Foy Kickflip 5050 750pxNo pinch needed. High speed kickflip fifty

 

10.Valdez BsNoseblunt 750pxValdez took it out to the end for a quick backside noseblunt

 

11.Jake Melon 750px…just before Jake Hayes blasted a classic head high tweaker

 

12.Prince Crew 750px“Should we check the new Vista park?”

 

13.Neen FsFeeble Vista 750pxNeen breaking in the new rail with a front feebs

 

15.Neen BsLip Vista 750pxI should probably hop the fence

 

16.Kirby KickflipD 750pxKirby kickflip disaster, no board break…

 

17.Lizard KickBsD 750pxLizard kickflip back disastered his way through a few close calls to Foy’s phone

 

14.Erik Mumford 750pxMumford and Ellington out in the parking lot avoiding a tresspassing ticket… “You guys ready yet?”

 

18.Rowan 750pxOver at The House Skateshop, Rowan was kicking it behind the counter

 

20.Kirby Surprise 750px…just before sliding out back to interrupt a classic hot dog and signing with a surprise for Kirby

 

21.SettingIn 750pxWait what!?

 

22.Kirby Jon 750pxIt took a minute to set in

 

23.Kirby Deathwish 750pxTime for the Deathwish group photo


24.TheKirbys 750px...and now with all the Kirbys

 

25.Kirby Lizard 750pxThe King’s blessing, congrats Taylor!

 

26.Jon Van 750pxWe had a few hours to kill in the parking lot 'til it was dark enough to project Kirby’s part on the back wall of the shop

 

27.BB Leabres 750pxVan dwellers, BB and Jeremy Leabres

 

28.Hack 750pxThe never-ending quest for a full hack
 

29.Frecks 750pxFrecks

 

30.Florida 750pxTwo of Florida’s finest, Lenoce and Foy

 

31.Stocked 750pxBack inside The House was fully stocked with Kirby’s board

 

32.Selling 750pxAs expected, the boards started selling immediately

 

34.Thrasher 750pxOnce you heard the crackling, you knew it was going to be good

 

KirbyPart 750pxHeavy shit. It’s on the site, check it


Taylor pro 750px

 

33.Cheers 750pxCheers Kirby. You earned it!

  • 4/11/2017

    Kirby is Pro! Video

    Kirby is Pro! Video
    The Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!
  • 4/10/2017

    Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

    Taylor Kirby&#039;s &quot;Shep Dawgs 5&quot; Part
    The most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!
  • 4/05/2017

    Boulevard Barges Japan

    Boulevard Barges Japan
    The Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…
  • 3/27/2017

    PHX AM 2017: Video

    PHX AM 2017: Video
    It’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!
  • 3/27/2017

    PHX AM 2017: Photos

    PHX AM 2017: Photos
    The 16th annual PHX AM presented by Vans and Cowtown took place this weekend. Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.