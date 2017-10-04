Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

Taylor Kirby's Pro Suprise The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.

C1RCA's "Neen Williams Shoe Release" photos On Saturday, Circa had a pizza/beer brunch at Brooklyn Projects. Cold beers, good friends and a mini ramp is a perfect way to bring Neen’s new shoe into the world.

Jamie Foy's "Welcome to Deathwish" Part If he isn’t one of your favorites yet, make room on the list. This guy is an absolute BEAST and no spot is safe when he rides into town. Give a big round of a applause for the newest member of the Deathwish family.

The Follow Up: Jamie Foy Jamie Foy's "Welcome to Deathwish" part just melted your damn face off, but stick your eyes back in their sockets and read his Follow Up interview. Dude's chill.