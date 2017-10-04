Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part
4/10/2017
The most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!
4/11/2017
Taylor Kirby's Pro SupriseThe House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.
2/13/2017
C1RCA's "Neen Williams Shoe Release" photosOn Saturday, Circa had a pizza/beer brunch at Brooklyn Projects. Cold beers, good friends and a mini ramp is a perfect way to bring Neen’s new shoe into the world.
1/13/2017
Jamie Foy's "Welcome to Deathwish" PartIf he isn’t one of your favorites yet, make room on the list. This guy is an absolute BEAST and no spot is safe when he rides into town. Give a big round of a applause for the newest member of the Deathwish family.
1/13/2017
The Follow Up: Jamie FoyJamie Foy's "Welcome to Deathwish" part just melted your damn face off, but stick your eyes back in their sockets and read his Follow Up interview. Dude's chill.
1/12/2017
Taylor Kirby's Independent AdYou've seen the Feb '17 Independent ad in the mag, so here's the footage.