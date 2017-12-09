That’s What You Get When You Funk With Baker

T-Funk straight handled biz this summer. A killer section in the VXtinct homie video kicked it off and first part in The DC Promo video closed it out (both featured here on thrashermagazine.com). So it should be no surprise that a pro board would come knockin' on his door. Tristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX. They had boards printed up to surprise him and rented a party bus to swoop him from the airport. They got the party started early. —Joe HammekeNine-thirty AM, en route to LAX Photo: AtibaDrew passes out the new T-Funk pro models to the crew Photo: AtibaZach Allen holden' em up Photo: AtibaCyril and Shane reminiscing about their pro parties Photo: AtibaDee testing the joint-rolling capabilities, a must for a T-Funk model Photo: AtibaT-Funk ready to get swooped but Rowan has to turn him around Photo: AtibaDrew and the crew comin' in hot with the surprise. Check out those shirts DC cooked up Photo: Atiba“That’s you, Pop!” Zach Allen and Tiago Lemos approved Photo: AtibaBring it in Photo: AtibaDrew is hyped! Why wouldn’t he be? T-Funk has been killing it! Photo: AtibaHoldin' up the goods Photo: AtibaA hug from mom… Photo: Atiba…and dad Photo: AtibaSquadded up! Photo: AtibaEven airport security was down Photo: AtibaThanks, Boss Photo: AtibaLet’s take it back to Baker Boys Photo: AtibaAn outpouring of Baker, DC and Val Surf homiesParty in the backShane Heyl always brings the stokeT-Funk, Mighty and Glaboe, hypedFamily photo: Dad brought the Jäger, Mom keeps it sensible with water and a sandwichMultiple twists going on here. Wait is that a…Yup, DC hooked up a ring!Definitely gonna drink to that!Neckface always comes correct with the Baker artwork“Look, we got Pedlow on there”Well then, let’s get a Pedlow-locals shotZach Allen and Willy Lara, smoked or friedNext, time to pop bottles—or at least a bottleYussssDry yet refreshingHere comes Spanky and Herman with the cakeSparklers weren't so sparklyT-Funk’s version of Chomp on ThisMmmmm, sweetNow, how much have I had to drink?Then CJ came in all crazy with a cake smashRemnants“Hey, that’s all stuck in my ear!”Still good to eat, though. Nile Williams digs inSnoochie boochies—what have we here?Dee knows what’s upNothin' like some pre-roll to get everyone fired upIt’s legal, right?Now time for some skate action. Victor Aceves, kickflip noseslideAfter Cyril smashed the cake, he smashed this switch heelLalo Trejo, front feeblerMighty comes in with a huge kickflip disaster. Beagle’s got the footyAll the way from Osaka, Japan, Hayate Kamimura footplants over Dal the Handsome to shut down the showMind blown, holy shit and wow!Gawd……Damn!Yup. That's what you get!