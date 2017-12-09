That’s What You Get When You Funk With Baker
T-Funk straight handled biz this summer. A killer section in the VXtinct homie video kicked it off and first part in The DC Promo video closed it out (both featured here on thrashermagazine.com). So it should be no surprise that a pro board would come knockin' on his door. Tristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX. They had boards printed up to surprise him and rented a party bus to swoop him from the airport. They got the party started early. —Joe Hammeke
Nine-thirty AM, en route to LAX Photo: Atiba
Drew passes out the new T-Funk pro models to the crew Photo: Atiba
Zach Allen holden' em up Photo: Atiba
Cyril and Shane reminiscing about their pro parties Photo: Atiba
Dee testing the joint-rolling capabilities, a must for a T-Funk model Photo: Atiba
T-Funk ready to get swooped but Rowan has to turn him around Photo: Atiba
Drew and the crew comin' in hot with the surprise. Check out those shirts DC cooked up Photo: Atiba
“That’s you, Pop!” Zach Allen and Tiago Lemos approved Photo: Atiba
Bring it in Photo: Atiba
Drew is hyped! Why wouldn’t he be? T-Funk has been killing it! Photo: Atiba
Holdin' up the goods Photo: Atiba
A hug from mom… Photo: Atiba
…and dad Photo: Atiba
Squadded up! Photo: Atiba
Even airport security was down Photo: Atiba
Thanks, Boss Photo: Atiba
Let’s take it back to Baker Boys Photo: Atiba
An outpouring of Baker, DC and Val Surf homies
Party in the back
Shane Heyl always brings the stoke
T-Funk, Mighty and Glaboe, hyped
Family photo: Dad brought the Jäger, Mom keeps it sensible with water and a sandwich
Multiple twists going on here. Wait is that a…
Yup, DC hooked up a ring!
Definitely gonna drink to that!
Neckface always comes correct with the Baker artwork
“Look, we got Pedlow on there”
Well then, let’s get a Pedlow-locals shot
Zach Allen and Willy Lara, smoked or fried
Next, time to pop bottles—or at least a bottle
Yussss
Dry yet refreshing
Here comes Spanky and Herman with the cake
Sparklers weren't so sparkly
T-Funk’s version of Chomp on This
Mmmmm, sweet
Now, how much have I had to drink?
Then CJ came in all crazy with a cake smash
Remnants
“Hey, that’s all stuck in my ear!”
Still good to eat, though. Nile Williams digs in
Snoochie boochies—what have we here?
Dee knows what’s up
Nothin' like some pre-roll to get everyone fired up
It’s legal, right?
Now time for some skate action. Victor Aceves, kickflip noseslide
After Cyril smashed the cake, he smashed this switch heel
Lalo Trejo, front feebler
Mighty comes in with a huge kickflip disaster. Beagle’s got the footy
All the way from Osaka, Japan, Hayate Kamimura footplants over Dal the Handsome to shut down the show
Mind blown, holy shit and wow!
Gawd…
…Damn!
Yup. That's what you get!
