"The Ditch Diablo" comic book Behold the cursed realm of The Ditch Diablo! Take a spin through our interactive skate comic book where you choose the adventure. The consequences of your choices are the difference between LIFE and DEATH. Enter if you dare!

RIP IN PEACE: Tim “Dorfus” McDougall Tim “Dorfus” McDougall was a positive force in skateboarding. Whenever he was around, good times were inevitable. We are all going to miss his smile, the ripping sessions and that thick Australian accent.

The Follow Up: Joey Guevara Joey may not be related to Che Guevara but he's still waging war—with the streets! Peep the photos and read about Joey's Temple Rhythms part, visiting pyramids, double dipping a Tom Knox song and what it's like to film a part in good ol' San Jose. Who needs a plane ticket to get rad?

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: The Good Ol' Days Preston grew up in the sticks, filming and skating with his friends like they were Skater of the Year. From rails to gaps, the Big Dog did it all. Here's a blast from the past that shows knowing how to skate makes you a better filmer. Dude ripped. We miss you. —Jake Phelps

China Trippin': Shane O'Neill and Friends It isn’t just that Shane can do the tricks we dream about in our sleep, it’s that he does them even better than our dreams! Crazy what he and his bros came up with after a few days in China...

Charlie Munro's "Last Orders" Part Starts with slams and quickly switches to the jams, Charlie Munro's Last Orders part is full-on classic street shredding. And the double-set switch ollie at the end is buck as fuh…

SKATELINE: 12.26.2017 Tom Schaar's part, Jamie Foy's first try front crook, Globe welcomes Sammy Montano and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Nike SB's "All Eyes on the Skies" Article This epic photo article coincided with a total eclipse of the sun, so you know things got weird. TM Mike Sinclair talks about being surrounded with some of the gnarliest skaters in the world.

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Doubles with Tom Boyle at X-Games 2017 was a bad year for skaters dying. Between the Rock and the Big Dog, I get sour every day. Anyways, when you die you ride forever. 1997 X Games vert doubles and Tom Boyle needed a partner. Preston was always down. Vert is hard; these dudes were granite and they went for it. Last place? Who cares. Let's see you do it! —Jake Phelps