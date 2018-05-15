The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos

During the long Portland winter months, many nights are spent in our skatepark, The Grotto, as a refuge from the persistent rain. Deck chatter often turns to talk of out-of-town rippers who would enjoy the park and sessions we would like to see go down. These talks sparked the idea of doing an invitational contest with some of our favorite skaters. As we all know, skateboard contest can be equal parts awesome and suck. We see The Grotto Lotto as a non-test, an extended practice, per se—a chance to do some ripping with some of your buds in a unique park without the distractions of self-obsessed kids and energy-drink chicks.

When we compiled our list we expected a very heavy session and some awesome vibes, but we had no idea the level of skating that was possible in our park. The variety of skaters combined with the communal hype brought top-notch maneuvers to every obstacle. The energy was through the roof and everyone was cranking it up and without the distraction of posting tricks and checking the feed—camaraderie and focus were at a level rarely seen in our social media-obsessed age.

This weekend was about as epic as it gets—a warehouse packed with friends smiling, shouting and smashing boards. I am very thankful that skateboarding is full of so many amazing humans and I feel honored to have had some of them in our home, giving their all in our skatepark. Thank you to those who came and shared this weekend with us; you’ve created some cherished memories. —Silas Baxter Neal





The brains and brawn behind the contest: Matt Irving, Silas Baxter-Neal, Nikhil Thayer and Joey Pepper.



Grotto grab-bag sponsors: Thrasher, adidas, Poler, Stumptown Roasters, Spitfire, Stance, Bones Swiss, Levis, Sizzle Pie, pFriem beer, Tactics, Kool Pool, Yeti Yoga, Skateboard Veteran, Maple OX, Thunderbird, Habitat and Drink water. Jeez… usually you just get some free stickers, a koozie and a trucker’s hat



Young MCs, Rob Welsh and Sal Barbier



Neighbor, key holder and Fixer’s finest, Ultimate Phil and his son Silas



Rattray and Ivor doing an eco-friendly drive-by, Oregon style



Sucui, hair check



Nailed it



McCrank was a little under the weather, unfortunately



Kenny A, the perfect man is the perfect judge for the event



411 friends but basketball foes, Kurt Hayashi and Vern Laird



DLX vans mean, “here comes trouble”



Jalden and Daan 18



Milo and Justin—rad dad!



Biebel, we need a little help here. Get Janoski on a program in LA stat!



Dan Plunkett, all-around ripper and epic human



The judges: Kenny A, Parts, Cairo Foster and Karl Watson



Austyn Gillette coming in hot, Mach-10 back Smith



Welsh and Sal on deck . Photo: Morford



Busenitz always going for broke



Textbook back lip upstream



Robbie Russo, nosegrind pop in hella far north of Pedro



Mickey, double carb recharge



Sizzle Pie keeping everyone fueled for the weekend



Janoski, switch crooks on the China Banks obstacle



Wes and Zenith in the house



Heartbreaker Joan Wilder and her handlers



Josh Matthews, nonchalant kickflip crooks



Brad Cromer, clockwork-like precision on a frontside 360 kickflip



Matt Gottwig, kickflip back tail



The squad live streaming the Vans Pool Party. Thought they wouldn’t?!



Pier 7 alumni: Nikhil, Wu-Welsh and Cairo



Jake Anderson breaking the ice the hard way Photo: Morford



Grotto Lotto shirt details Photo: Morford



Silas popping bottles, serving up some Sunday-morning mimosas



Semifinalists—major firepower!



Vincent, heavy-duty switch bluntslide.



Busenitz, back tail over the “bench”



Joey approves of the park annihilation



Austyn, savage back lip from the QP to the vert wall



Parts showing his love for the Big Dog!



Zered, chink-chink grind off the quarter onto the vert wall Photo: Morford



Austyn was a force to be reckoned with! Switch back noseblunt Photo: Morford



Raney is no stranger to the vertical terrain Photo: Morford



VA, switch frontside tailslide Photo: Morford



Wes, lipsliding his life away Photo: Morford



Zenith getting his shred on during the practice runs



Hi, Jim. Bye, Jim



5Boro alumni, Andy Pitts and Ben Wall



Huf team power meeting



Zered and Frank, it must be an East Coast thing



Barker Barrett and Ryan Wilburn—legends



Kids gone wild! Matt Milligan tries to wrangle his daughter



Kaspar and Jascha Muller



Master lensmen, Scott Pommier and Bryce Kanights



Hunter, Janoski and Brent Atchley



New rule: filmers only wear white Ts



Tailgate party: Scott Johnston, Nikhil and the fam



NW local and masterlensman, Jon Humphries and his son Arro. Nice shirt, kid



“Only if it was a guitar”



Hewitt’s new shape. What a nightmare…



Finals list



Daan taking a breather…



…before dishing out this front crooks to fakie. Daan absolutely destroyed the vert wall both days



Raney, TX-sized backside boneless off the wall Photo: Morford



Sucui, kickflip backside noseblunt. You know he landed it Photo: Morford



Austyn, fakie flip Photo: Morford



Lindsey Holmes from MapleXO made the contest trophies out of recycled skateboards



Spanky got an award for all-around shredding



Daan won the best trick



Top-three: Raney took third, Sucui scored second and Austyn grabbed the first place spot. Congrats, guys. Can’t wait for next year’s Grotto Lotto!