Tony Hawk's 50th Birthday Party Photos On May 12th, we celebrated the 50th birthday of one of the most important figures in skateboarding (if not THE most), the great Tony Hawk.

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 59 Sammy Baca Desert Breeze loc, Sammy Baca, talks and spins some stuff that made him the man he is today. Skate Rock survivor; I set him on fire once in North Carolina. Oops. —Jake Phelps

T-Pain Interview The Florida native opened up about the “pain” in his name, rich people and his short-lived skateboarding career. Check it out.

Fury Interview This band will not stop. The crew from Orange County gave the hardcore world the rude awakening it deserved with their first full-length album, Paramount.

Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke

Yellowman Interview Yellowman, the rudest dancehall toaster of all time. Check it out.

Necrot Interview The backbone of Necrot, Chad Gailey, picked up the phone and gave us a little insight on their latest album and the past year.

Thundercat Interview We caught up with Thundercat to talk spirituality, Dave Chappelle and why sometimes you just gotta pick your nose.

Morbid Angel Interview Morbid Angel is one of the true originators of the beautiful art of death metal—blazing guitars, stampeding drums, monster vocals and general darkness wrapped in a ball of fire.