Tony Hawk's 50th Birthday Party Photos
5/16/2018
On May 12th, we celebrated the 50th birthday of one of the most important figures in skateboarding (if not THE most), the great Tony Hawk. Cathy Hawk (Tony’s wife) and I spent three months planning the surprise, and compiling the invite list alone was harder than landing a 900. The surprise went over great, though, or maybe Tony is just a great actor. The night was filled with an awesome video by Matt Harrington, great speeches by Rodney Mullen, Eric Koston and Lizzie Armanto, then we had an all-star lineup of bands for Tonypalooza: Mark Mothersbaugh from DEVO played an amazing remix of “Jocko Homo,” changing the words to wish Tony a happy B-Day. John Doe and Exene from X did an amazing five-song set. Lastly, the Poptones, which features members of Tones on Tail, Bauhaus and Love and Rockets, played a set of their classics. The crowd was a mix of old and new friends, and the entire Chin-era Bones Brigade was in attendance, so there were plenty of fan-out moments. It was great to see the biggest star in skateboarding still party like a rock star at age 50. —Atiba Jefferson
Tony and the host, Cathy Hawk. She knows how to throw a party!
C’mon, who doesn’t love a good surprise party?!
Jump-ramp heroes, T-Hawk and Tommy G
Remember David Spade’s first role? McGill and Tony reminisce about being on set
Steve-O with probably the nicest dudes in skateboarding, Ray Barbee, Tony and Lance Mountain
Ted Talk? Nah, Mullen gave a Tony Talk
The Michael Jordans of vert and street skating, Hawk and Koston
Mass gothic vibes with Poptones. Tonypalooza ruled!
Tom Green photobombing Jerry Hsu and Jeremy Klein’s special moment
Great guitarist and singer—and he looks cool! John Doe of X
John Doe + Mark Mothersbaugh = DEVOX?
Mark made a one-of-a-kind record for a gift. Better not see that on eBay, Tony
The writer’s circle, Mike Burnett and Dave Carnie
You know they had to have the OG Powell Peralta graphic, duh
Klein having a tender moment with Cab
The amazing Exene and John Doe—two voices that sound perfect together
Lizzie Armanto with nothing but good things to say about Tony and the whole Birdhouse team
Jason Ellis gave Tony the best present. A lot of people have this tattoo (including me) but I doubt there’s many floating around like this. Happy 50th, Tony! Here’s to 50 more!
