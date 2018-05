Tony Hawk's 50th Birthday Party Photos

On May 12th, we celebrated the 50th birthday of one of the most important figures in skateboarding (if not THE most), the great Tony Hawk. Cathy Hawk (Tony’s wife) and I spent three months planning the surprise, and compiling the invite list alone was harder than landing a 900. The surprise went over great, though, or maybe Tony is just a great actor. The night was filled with an awesome video by Matt Harrington, great speeches by Rodney Mullen, Eric Koston and Lizzie Armanto, then we had an all-star lineup of bands for Tonypalooza: Mark Mothersbaugh from DEVO played an amazing remix of “Jocko Homo,” changing the words to wish Tony a happy B-Day. John Doe and Exene from X did an amazing five-song set. Lastly, the Poptones, which features members of Tones on Tail, Bauhaus and Love and Rockets, played a set of their classics. The crowd was a mix of old and new friends, and the entire Chin-era Bones Brigade was in attendance, so there were plenty of fan-out moments. It was great to see the biggest star in skateboarding still party like a rock star at age 50. —Atiba JeffersonTony and the host, Cathy Hawk. She knows how to throw a party!C’mon, who doesn’t love a good surprise party?!Jump-ramp heroes, T-Hawk and Tommy GRemember David Spade’s first role ? McGill and Tony reminisce about being on setSteve-O with probably the nicest dudes in skateboarding, Ray Barbee, Tony and Lance MountainTed Talk? Nah, Mullen gave a Tony TalkThe Michael Jordans of vert and street skating, Hawk and KostonMass gothic vibes with Poptones. Tonypalooza ruled!Tom Green photobombing Jerry Hsu and Jeremy Klein’s special momentGreat guitarist and singer—and he looks cool! John Doe of XJohn Doe + Mark Mothersbaugh = DEVOX?Mark made a one-of-a-kind record for a gift. Better not see that on eBay, TonyThe writer’s circle, Mike Burnett and Dave CarnieYou know they had to have the OG Powell Peralta graphic, duhKlein having a tender moment with CabThe amazing Exene and John Doe—two voices that sound perfect togetherLizzie Armanto with nothing but good things to say about Tony and the whole Birdhouse teamJason Ellis gave Tony the best present. A lot of people have this tattoo (including me) but I doubt there’s many floating around like this. Happy 50th, Tony! Here’s to 50 more!