Thrasher Magazine

adidas' "Broadway Bullet" Video
1/12/2017
adidas brings their global team together to skate spots across Manhattan and beyond. Check it out.
1/12/2017
Taylor Kirby's Independent AdYou've seen the Feb '17 Independent ad in the mag, so here's the footage.
1/11/2017
Welcome's "Fetish" DVD Pre-OrderLet romance ensnare your heart with Welcome’s first full length video “Fetish”. Available to pre-order now and shipping January 16.
1/11/2017
Element's 25 Years of Skateboarding Ep. 1Check out episode 1 of 3 for a look back at some of Element's favorite moments from the last 25 years.
1/10/2017
Luan Oliveira's "One For All" PartQuick feet. Technical pop. Luan does Luan from Brazil to Spain, LA and beyond. Watch his new part "One For All" here.
1/10/2017
Brodie Penrod for RictaBrodie grabs a fresh set of Ricta Naturals and puts them to the test.