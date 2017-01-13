Meet the Welcome Team
Welcome's Fetish vid is about to seduce your senses. Until then, find out who's in the crew, where they're from, who's got the hottest dance moves and much, much more.
Hall of Meat: Aaron GoureAaron goes caveman on this boardslide and gets Barney Rubbled.
Welcome's "Fetish" DVD Pre-OrderLet romance ensnare your heart with Welcome’s first full length video “Fetish”. Available to pre-order now and shipping January 16.
Classics: Matt Field's "Real to Reel" PartModern-day nollie savant Ryan Lay introduces Matt Field's classic Real to Reel part. Game recognize game.
Firing Line: WelcomeThe Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.
Roman and Cedric Pabich for BronsonThe Pabich bros ooze style and bring the heat to every session. Check out this footy from Bronson.