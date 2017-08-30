Blood Wizard's "Mythical & Magical" Video

Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part Jerry is a tornado mix of both hype man and stoke provider. But mostly he just rips with his unique bag of tricks.

Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part His amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.

Get Waist3d! 'Bout time there was a boxer shorts company for fools who like to skate hard and party harder. Collin Provost's Waist3d launched recently with a kiddie pool rager. Check the carnage!

Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part Jerry rocks, he rolls, and this part shreds. Here’s one hell of an edit which includes a truly amazing ender.