Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Blood Wizard's "Mythical & Magical" Video

8/30/2017

Blood Wizard just dropped their entire video for you to watch in one sitting.

 

For more: BloodWizard.com

  • 8/23/2017

    Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part

    Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney&#039;s &quot;Mythical And Magical&quot; Part
    Jerry is a tornado mix of both hype man and stoke provider. But mostly he just rips with his unique bag of tricks.
  • 8/21/2017

    Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part

    Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell&#039;s &quot;Mythical And Magical&quot; Part
    His amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.
  • 8/21/2017

    Get Waist3d!

    Get Waist3d!
    'Bout time there was a boxer shorts company for fools who like to skate hard and party harder. Collin Provost's Waist3d launched recently with a kiddie pool rager. Check the carnage!
  • 8/11/2017

    Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part

    Jerry Gurney&#039;s &quot;Mythical And Magical&quot; Part
    Jerry rocks, he rolls, and this part shreds. Here’s one hell of an edit which includes a truly amazing ender.
  • 8/11/2017

    Double Rock: Blood Wizard

    Double Rock: Blood Wizard
    These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.