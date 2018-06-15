Thrasher Magazine

Blood Wizard x Angel Witch

6/15/2018

Blood Wizard joined forces with Angel Witch and came out with a board for Chris Gregson and Jerry Gurney. Watch the Clip and get dead.

 

 

