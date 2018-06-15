Blood Wizard x Angel Witch
Blood Wizard joined forces with Angel Witch and came out with a board for Chris Gregson and Jerry Gurney. Watch the Clip and get dead.
Blood Wizard x Angel Witch

Blood Wizard joined forces with Angel Witch and came out with a board for Chris Gregson and Jerry Gurney. Watch the Clip and get dead.
ARMY InterviewARMY stepped up and tore the Death Match down. Check them out.
Tony Hawk's 50th Birthday Party PhotosOn May 12th, we celebrated the 50th birthday of one of the most important figures in skateboarding (if not THE most), the great Tony Hawk.
Thrasher Radio: Ep. 59 Sammy BacaDesert Breeze loc, Sammy Baca, talks and spins some stuff that made him the man he is today. Skate Rock survivor; I set him on fire once in North Carolina. Oops. —Jake Phelps
T-Pain InterviewThe Florida native opened up about the “pain” in his name, rich people and his short-lived skateboarding career. Check it out.
Fury InterviewThis band will not stop. The crew from Orange County gave the hardcore world the rude awakening it deserved with their first full-length album, Paramount.
Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release PartyFor Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke
Yellowman InterviewYellowman, the rudest dancehall toaster of all time. Check it out.
Necrot InterviewThe backbone of Necrot, Chad Gailey, picked up the phone and gave us a little insight on their latest album and the past year.
Thundercat InterviewWe caught up with Thundercat to talk spirituality, Dave Chappelle and why sometimes you just gotta pick your nose.