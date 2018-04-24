Bloodsuckers by OJ Wheels

Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" Part Diego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.

LODOWN 13 Lodown Store in Australia celebrates their 13th anniversary with thirteen minutes of ripping from their shop squad. Cheers, homies!

Masher: VI Washington Street Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.

Erick Winkowski: Product Pillage Pointers Erick talks about his first time at the NHS warehouse and the supplies needed to get from Seattle all the way down to Mexico.