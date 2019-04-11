New from Creature

BS with TG: Thomas Campbell Part 1 After a few months off for tour, TG is back with more BS'n. This time with artist, filmmaker and all around master of crafts, the one and only Thomas Campbell.

Lurk Hard's "Extended Release" Premiere The new Lurk Hard video, Extended Release, premiers at The Guild Theater in Sacramento Nov 13th. Free admission when you RSVP. Seats are limited.

Jake Johnson's "Somewhere in Pennsylvania" Video Jake Invited the CONS team to his hometown of State College for a taste of life in central PA. Check it out.

Skate Warehouse Welcomes John Dilo Skate Warehouse is proud to announce John Dilo as one of our newest members of their team.