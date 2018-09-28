Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Dakota Servold for Bones Wheels

9/28/2018

Dakota Servold comes through with a minute of footage for Bones wheels. Check it out.

 

  • 9/28/2018

    OJ Wheels Midwest Tour

    OJ Wheels Midwest Tour
    The OJ wheels crew is cruising through the Midwest to hit your spots and bowling alleys. Check the video for details.
  • 9/28/2018

    Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones

    Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones
    Ed Dominick has released a new album under the name Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones. The Spaghetti Western / Surf Guitar themed recordings feature a special guest appearance by Matt Hensley along with cover art by Jason Adams. Download it for free by Oct 1st.
  • 9/28/2018

    New from Meridian

    New from Meridian
    Check out all of the new boards from Meridian in their Fall '18 catalog.
  • 9/27/2018

    Nile Gibbs' "Awake" Part

    Nile Gibbs&#039; &quot;Awake&quot; Part
    35th North's finest Nile Gibbs making himself feel right at home crushing the hills and streets of SF in his Awake part.
  • 9/27/2018

    The Ol' DIY BBQ at Bobilla

    The Ol&#039; DIY BBQ at Bobilla
    The Creature crew hit up Bobilla DIY for a BBQ, some brews and a QP sesh all in the name of P-Stone and Hubbard.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.