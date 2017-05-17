Element's Make It Count 2017

Oski Rozenberg's "Elite Squad" Part Young Oski jets from city to city, country to country, crushing every chunk of terrain in his path. This part rips!

Cuba Skate's "What We Do" Video A day in the life with Cuba Skate and their skateboarding ambassadors.

Cody Chapman's "3:16" Part OJ Wheels is hyped to host Cody Chapman's part from the 3:16 video. Check it out.

Chad Muska on STRAYE Chad Muska teams up with Jamie Thomas and Angel Cabada for STRAYE. Check out the press release here.