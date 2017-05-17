Element's Make It Count 2017
5/17/2017
Element just kicked off the 2017 Make It Count contest series where they're literally giving away trips to Barcelona for sick skating on instagram.
-
5/17/2017
Oski Rozenberg's "Elite Squad" PartYoung Oski jets from city to city, country to country, crushing every chunk of terrain in his path. This part rips!
-
5/17/2017
Cuba Skate's "What We Do" VideoA day in the life with Cuba Skate and their skateboarding ambassadors.
-
5/16/2017
Cody Chapman's "3:16" PartOJ Wheels is hyped to host Cody Chapman's part from the 3:16 video. Check it out.
-
5/16/2017
Chad Muska on STRAYEChad Muska teams up with Jamie Thomas and Angel Cabada for STRAYE. Check out the press release here.
-
5/16/2017
Pro-Tec's "Vans Pool Party 2017" VideoPro-Tec congratulates Steve Caballero on his win in the Legends division and Tom Schaar for taking first in the Pro division with this finals recap vid.