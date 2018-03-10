Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Grant Taylor: Bruised Peach

10/03/2018

What we got here is GT mashing around ATL in his Bruised Peach Dunk colorway. What we also have is a minute of footage from one of the most gifted skaters to ever set foot on a ‘board. The last trick is so hairball it’ll give you goosebumps. GT is a madman!


  • 8/31/2018

    Revin' Up Bob's for P-Stone

    Revin&#039; Up Bob&#039;s for P-Stone
    The coals were on all day and deep into the night at Lower Bobs with plenty of flappin', sippin' and revin' up in honor of our beloved homie, P-Stone.
  • 8/28/2018

    Nike SB | Lance Mountain | Van Life

    Nike SB | Lance Mountain | Van Life
    Lance Mountain talks leaving his neighborhood, then his city and beyond on the endless pursuit of fun.
  • 8/01/2018

    Rough Cut: Ishod Wair's "Back on my BS" Part

    Rough Cut: Ishod Wair&#039;s &quot;Back on my BS&quot; Part
    No soundtrack, just the sweet sounds of Ishod demolishing everything in his path. This Rough Cut features bonus bangers and even a few body-jarring slams to remind us he’s human. Enjoy...
  • 7/19/2018

    Nike SB | Ishod Wair | Back On My BS

    Nike SB | Ishod Wair | Back On My BS
    If Aliens ever show up on Planet Earth and demand to know more about skateboarding, we’ll show them Ishod footy. He rips all terrain with silky smooth style and does it with a smile.
  • 7/10/2018

    Nike SB | Blazer | Southwest Trip

    Nike SB | Blazer | Southwest Trip
    Generations of skateboarders jumping in the van exploring the Southwest. Check it out.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.