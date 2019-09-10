Thrasher Magazine

How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The Year

10/09/2019

This new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.

 

