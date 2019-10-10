"Blokes" The Movie

SKATELINE: 10.08.2019 Mark Suciu in today's episode of Skateline.

Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium With Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.

New Deal's "1990 Retrospective" Montage If you lived through it, bask in the nostalgia. If you’re currently reviving it, take notes. Welcome back, New Deal. Thanks for reminding us that 1990 totally ripped. But is it weird that this looks like a modern-day sponsor-me video? Discuss amongst yourselves.

How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The Year This new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.

Felipe Nunes Interview Need a little inspiration or motivation? Read this interview with Felipe from the November issue of the mag (he also snagged the cover!). No. Excuses. Ever.

By The Numbers - Mark Suciu's "Verso" Video Part Mark Suciu’s long-awaited Verso has dropped and the 11-minute epic is worthy of some serious analysis. We’ll help you keep up with Mark’s book smarts by getting out our calculators and checking the math in this edition of By the Numbers.

Skatepark Round-Up: Santa Cruz From the young bloods to the OGs Dressen and Salba, the Santa Cruz squad shows up in full force. Giddy Up!

SKATELINE: 10.01.2019 Tyler Bledsoe's part, new Santa Cruz video, Dakota on Emerica and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Jaeson Manzanares' "Doomsayers" Part Denver’s Jaeson Manzanares is an all-terrain lunatic, attacking concrete waves and hefty Hubbas with the equal vigor. Big ups to the 303 and the Doom crew.