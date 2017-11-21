Jake Hayes Pro Party Video
11/21/2017
Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
11/21/2017
Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" PartThe pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.
11/21/2017
Andalé Wheelie Dope Finals 2017The 4th Annual Andalé Wheelie Dope Contest went down at the West LA Courthouse with Sewa, John Dilo and Shmatty taking home the top spots. Check out the video here.
11/21/2017
Zoo York's "Three Days in Tokyo" VideoIn Fall of 2017, the Zoo crew visited the neon lit city of Tokyo. Check out their edit here.
11/20/2017
Jake Hayes Goes ProHe survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
11/20/2017
Vans' "Satellites" VideoShredders from the Vans Oz and China teams get tech and artsy on the streets of Seoul.