Jake Hayes Pro Party Video

Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" Part The pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.

Andalé Wheelie Dope Finals 2017 The 4th Annual Andalé Wheelie Dope Contest went down at the West LA Courthouse with Sewa, John Dilo and Shmatty taking home the top spots. Check out the video here.

Zoo York's "Three Days in Tokyo" Video In Fall of 2017, the Zoo crew visited the neon lit city of Tokyo. Check out their edit here.

Jake Hayes Goes Pro He survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.