Jessee x Dressen Guadalupe Decks
7/28/2017
Eric sits down and recalls his first encounter with Jason Jessee in this clip from Santa Cruz.
-
7/28/2017
Element's "Make it Count 2017" ContestEnter to win an all expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Spain with the Element team to film a video part. Details here.
-
7/28/2017
APB’s "What, why? Bodda you?" VideoThere’s nothing like a ripping shop video. Big ups to all the homies in Hawaii. Great job, APB.
-
7/27/2017
New from OJCheck out all of the new wheels from OJ in their Fall '17 catalog.
-
7/27/2017
Creature at Lehi SkateparkPeter Raffin, Kevin Baekkel, Taylor Bingaman, Jimmy Wilkins and Milton Martinez rip the Lehi park in this clip from Creature.
-
7/27/2017
New from C1RCACheck out all of the new shoes from C1RCA in their Fall '17 catalog.