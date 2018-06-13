Thrasher Magazine

Justin Adeniran's "Philly to Cali" Video

6/13/2018

Bones Swiss team rider Justin Adeniran came out from Philly to Cali for a few weeks and here's a video of the footage he got.

 

  • 6/13/2018

    Mark Hubbard Beer City Board

    The Hubbard family wishes to donate their proceeds of the sales to the skaters of The Oglala Lakota Nation in the form of skateboards. Monk was made an honorary member of the tribe while building the Pine Ridge skatepark alongside the locals and tribe. This park will forever be one of Mark's proudest contributions. Additionally Beer City will also be donating skateboards to the tribe.
  • 6/12/2018

    New from Krooked

    Check out the Cromer Tawker football shape, Ronnie Sandoval El Hero the Heart series, the Tyshawn Jones guest board and more from Krooked.
  • 6/12/2018

    Erick Winkowski's "Indy" Part Premiere

    If you're in the San Diego area this Thursday come check out Erick Winkowski's new part for Independent.
  • 6/11/2018

    Keyaki Ike's "Return of Kinetics" Part

    Japanese skateboarder Keyaki Ike has dropped a brand new part for 2018. Check it out.
  • 6/08/2018

    Welcome Webisode 18

    Will Blaty keeping the terrain tight and thin on this one from Welcome.
