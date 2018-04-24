Kevin Phelps for Hive Skateshop
4/24/2018
Kevin has a solid last name and an even more solid bag of tricks. Proper East Coast ripper. Enjoy the part...
-
4/24/2018
Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" PartDiego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.
-
4/24/2018
LODOWN 13Lodown Store in Australia celebrates their 13th anniversary with thirteen minutes of ripping from their shop squad. Cheers, homies!
-
4/24/2018
Bloodsuckers by OJ WheelsWillis Kimbel takes it to the garage to construct a pure evil shred-stick with OJ's new Bloodsucker wheels.
-
4/23/2018
Erick Winkowski: Product Pillage PointersErick talks about his first time at the NHS warehouse and the supplies needed to get from Seattle all the way down to Mexico.
-
4/20/2018
Willy Lara and Robbie Brockel's "Bloom" VideoRobbie Brockel and Willy Lara hit up Palm Springs to see what was blooming in the desert, while searching for dirty ditches and abandoned pools.