Krooked Summer 2018 Drop

10/02/2018
 
The new Krooked catalog features a short interview with Ferris Plock, the Personality Krisis Pro board series, and more. 

750 Ronnie


LINK:  http://krookedskateboarding.com/
  • 7/16/2018

    New from Krooked
    The Katalog features a rad little back yard session at the Anderson ranch and a compilation of Brad Cromer’s Instagram klips.
  • 6/12/2018

    New from Krooked
    Check out the Cromer Tawker football shape, Ronnie Sandoval El Hero the Heart series, the Tyshawn Jones guest board and more from Krooked.
  • 4/13/2018

    adidas x Krooked
    The latest footwear and apparel collection pays homage to Gonz’s art and modernizes the classic 1988 “Gonz and Roses” graphic to bridge multiple generations of skateboarding.
  • 4/10/2018

    Bobby Worrest&#039;s &quot;LSD&quot; Remix
    The crew at Quartersnacks made an epic remix of Bobby's part in Krooked's LSD video.
  • 3/23/2018

    Krooked in Minnesota: LSD Filming Trip
    The Krooked team took a trip to Minnesota while filming for the LSD video. They got klips, hung at the lake and shot off a bunch of fireworks. Check it out.
