Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones
9/28/2018
Ed Dominick has released a new album under the name Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones. The Spaghetti Western / Surf Guitar themed recordings feature a special guest appearance by Matt Hensley along with cover art by Jason Adams.
Download it for free by Oct 1st.
Goes West by Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones
9/29/2018
9/29/2018
Death Match NYC 2018 LineupsIn 2010 we launched our first Death Match in Austin, Texas, fusing skateboarding and live music into a multi-day rager. Now we’re taking the party to NYC. Event is FREE with RSVP, all-ages, first come, first served. Click thru to check out the full artist lineup.
9/29/2018
Rolling Loud Music Festival Oakland PhotosIn only a brief couple years of existence, Rolling Loud has become the biggest hip-hop and rap music festival in the country, if not the world. Check out some photos here.
9/29/2018
Dirty Fences InterviewDirty Fences shows are a blast—they are tight, but also play fast and loose and trade off on vocals. Check 'em out.
9/29/2018
Roc Marciano at Death Match NYCHempstead’s finest, and one of New York’s most legendary MCs, Roc Marciano, will be performing October 5th at our Death Match event. Click thru to RSVP.
9/29/2018
Shakey Graves InterviewShakey Graves discusses his new album, his hardcore roots, bombing parking garages and why it’s important to keep evolving as an artist. This is a good read with a rad dude.
9/29/2018
S.V.F. Benefit Show 2018If you're in the Bay Area September 28th come out to support the Sam Vincent Foundation and see some killer bands.
9/29/2018
Cannibal Corpse InterviewCannibal Corpse singer George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher is a comic-book fanatic, Golden Rule practitioner and dedicated family man and he was stoked to talk to Thrasher.
9/29/2018
Stephen Malkmus InterviewAtiba sat down to talk about the many layers of life and music with Stephen Malkmus.
9/29/2018
Lamb of God InterviewRandy Blythe looks out for his people, loves what he does and just wants his fans to know where he’s coming from.