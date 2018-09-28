Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones Ed Dominick has released a new album under the name Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones. The Spaghetti Western / Surf Guitar themed recordings feature a special guest appearance by Matt Hensley along with cover art by Jason Adams. Download it for free by Oct 1st.

Death Match NYC 2018 Lineups In 2010 we launched our first Death Match in Austin, Texas, fusing skateboarding and live music into a multi-day rager. Now we’re taking the party to NYC. Event is FREE with RSVP, all-ages, first come, first served. Click thru to check out the full artist lineup.

Rolling Loud Music Festival Oakland Photos In only a brief couple years of existence, Rolling Loud has become the biggest hip-hop and rap music festival in the country, if not the world. Check out some photos here.

Dirty Fences Interview Dirty Fences shows are a blast—they are tight, but also play fast and loose and trade off on vocals. Check 'em out.

Roc Marciano at Death Match NYC Hempstead’s finest, and one of New York’s most legendary MCs, Roc Marciano, will be performing October 5th at our Death Match event. Click thru to RSVP.

Shakey Graves Interview Shakey Graves discusses his new album, his hardcore roots, bombing parking garages and why it’s important to keep evolving as an artist. This is a good read with a rad dude.

S.V.F. Benefit Show 2018 If you're in the Bay Area September 28th come out to support the Sam Vincent Foundation and see some killer bands.

Cannibal Corpse Interview Cannibal Corpse singer George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher is a comic-book fanatic, Golden Rule practitioner and dedicated family man and he was stoked to talk to Thrasher.

Stephen Malkmus Interview Atiba sat down to talk about the many layers of life and music with Stephen Malkmus.