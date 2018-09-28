Thrasher Magazine

Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones

9/28/2018

Ed Dominick has released a new album under the name Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones. The Spaghetti Western / Surf Guitar themed recordings feature a special guest appearance by Matt Hensley along with cover art by Jason Adams.
Download it for free by Oct 1st.

 

Goes West by Leroy Green and the Boneless Ones
