35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" Vol. 2

9/29/2018

Anchored by skateshop 35th North, the Seattle scene is stronger than ever. Here’s a new edit from the homies on Capitol Hill.

  • 9/27/2018

    Nile Gibbs' "Awake" Part

    35th North's finest Nile Gibbs making himself feel right at home crushing the hills and streets of SF in his Awake part.
  • 9/20/2018

    HUF x Spitfire Europe Tour Video

    Huf and Spit joined forces to barnstorm Europe, dusting up demos and shredding street in the celebration of a sweet collaboration.
  • 8/04/2018

    Kevin Stake's "Bump N Grind" Video

    The Pacific Northwest is a hotbed of not only skateboarding talent, but filmmaking as well. Cheers to another killer full-length from Washington state.
  • 7/17/2018

    Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue!

    35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.
  • 5/23/2018

    "Witch Hunt 2018" Article

    The third-annual Skate Like a Girl Witch Hunt was the best one yet! Eighteen teams descended upon the streets of Seattle to score points, scare boys and share the message of stoke! This event is everything that’s good about skateboarding.
