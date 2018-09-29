35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" Vol. 2

Nile Gibbs' "Awake" Part 35th North's finest Nile Gibbs making himself feel right at home crushing the hills and streets of SF in his Awake part.

HUF x Spitfire Europe Tour Video Huf and Spit joined forces to barnstorm Europe, dusting up demos and shredding street in the celebration of a sweet collaboration.

Kevin Stake's "Bump N Grind" Video The Pacific Northwest is a hotbed of not only skateboarding talent, but filmmaking as well. Cheers to another killer full-length from Washington state.

Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue! 35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.