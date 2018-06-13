Thrasher Magazine

Mark Hubbard Beer City Board

6/13/2018

The Hubbard family wishes to donate their proceeds of the sales to the skaters of The Oglala Lakota Nation in the form of skateboards. Monk was made an honorary member of the tribe while building the Pine Ridge skatepark alongside the locals and tribe. This park will forever be one of Mark's proudest contributions. Additionally Beer City will also be donating skateboards to the tribe.

 

