NB 440 Jordan Trahan Jordan Trahan comes through with a few clips for New Balance Numeric. Check it out.

New Balance's "The Good Land" Video The Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!

New Balance's "Blessed in the Midwest" Article Peep the Good Land vid then check the NB Midwest article from the February issue of the mag: double-kinked rails, DIY data, a dude named Pizza and Ron MF'n Allen—Monday sucks no more!

Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the Midwest Capturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...

New Balance Numeric's "Parallax" Video The New Balance Numeric team journey across Germany and Italy. Watch the video here.

Rough Cut: Franky Villani's "Tricolor" Part The weird and wondrous maneuvers of Franky Villani don’t come without a steep price tag. This dude puts in work! Check the magic – with teammates Levi Brown, Chad Tim Tim, Flo Mirtain and Jack Curtin backin’ him up. You’re amazing, Franky!

Rough Cut: PJ Ladd's "Tricolor" Part Over 15 minutes of PJ Ladd footy mixed with his NB bros—nothing else needs to be said. Check the rough cut of PJ's New Balance Tricolor part. Like finding an interview with Bigfoot on YouTube.

Rough Cut: Flo Mirtain "Tricolor" Part Perfection doesn't come easy. Check Flo's numerous lands and slams while filming for his New Balance Tricolor part. If your name is Flo, it's gotta flow.

New Balance's "Tricolor" Video New Balance Numeric presents "Tricolor" featuring their team with main parts from PJ Ladd, Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and introducing Brandon Westgate. Check it out.