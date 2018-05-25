Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Magnified: Jamie Foy

5/25/2018

When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip is ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!

  • 5/25/2018

    Dickies Team Introduces Jamie Foy

    Dickies Team Introduces Jamie Foy
    The Dickies family shows up in full force to welcome our 2017 Skater of the Year to the squad. This team is stacked.
  • 5/09/2018

    Magnfied: Chris Joslin

    Magnfied: Chris Joslin
    Most wouldn’t even consider rolling into this, while others would be satisfied with an ollie—but Joslin is on another level. This heelflip is jacked!
  • 5/01/2018

    Magnified: Trevor McClung

    Magnified: Trevor McClung
    Just imagine how sick this one must have felt?! Trevor skies switch backside over an LBC landmark and lives to tell.
  • 4/27/2018

    Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" Footage

    Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill&#039;s &quot;Golden Foytime&quot; Footage
    You thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...
  • 4/02/2018

    Vans x Spitfire

    Vans x Spitfire
    Vans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.