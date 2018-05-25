Magnified: Jamie Foy

Dickies Team Introduces Jamie Foy The Dickies family shows up in full force to welcome our 2017 Skater of the Year to the squad. This team is stacked.

Magnfied: Chris Joslin Most wouldn’t even consider rolling into this, while others would be satisfied with an ollie—but Joslin is on another level. This heelflip is jacked!

Magnified: Trevor McClung Just imagine how sick this one must have felt?! Trevor skies switch backside over an LBC landmark and lives to tell.

Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" Footage You thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...