Magnified: Jamie Foy
5/25/2018
When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip is ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
5/25/2018
Dickies Team Introduces Jamie FoyThe Dickies family shows up in full force to welcome our 2017 Skater of the Year to the squad. This team is stacked.
5/09/2018
Magnfied: Chris JoslinMost wouldn’t even consider rolling into this, while others would be satisfied with an ollie—but Joslin is on another level. This heelflip is jacked!
5/01/2018
Magnified: Trevor McClungJust imagine how sick this one must have felt?! Trevor skies switch backside over an LBC landmark and lives to tell.
4/27/2018
Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" FootageYou thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...
4/02/2018
Vans x SpitfireVans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.