OJ Wheels | NorthWest Connection

OJ Wheels Midwest Tour The OJ wheels crew is cruising through the Midwest to hit your spots and bowling alleys. Check the video for details.

Cruisin' Minneapolis with Henry Gartland Henry Gartland breaks out a new set of Super Juice and cruises through the downtown zone bumming security guards out and blowing up fireworks along the way.

OJ's Mini-Combo Promo Townley and Braun set up the new Elite Mini-Combo shape and rip around a classic curb spot before hitting the streets.

OJ Elite: Scum Lining With it heating up down South, the OJ squad figured it was time to hit some pools.