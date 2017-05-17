Oski Rozenberg's "Elite Squad" Part
Young Oski jets from city to city, country to country, crushing every chunk of terrain in his path. This part rips!
Cuba Skate's "What We Do" VideoA day in the life with Cuba Skate and their skateboarding ambassadors.
Cody Chapman's "3:16" PartOJ Wheels is hyped to host Cody Chapman's part from the 3:16 video. Check it out.
Chad Muska on STRAYEChad Muska teams up with Jamie Thomas and Angel Cabada for STRAYE. Check out the press release here.
Pro-Tec's "Vans Pool Party 2017" VideoPro-Tec congratulates Steve Caballero on his win in the Legends division and Tom Schaar for taking first in the Pro division with this finals recap vid.
Product Pillage with Dylan Williams and Kevin BraunDylan Williams and Kevin Braun stopped by the NHS warehouse to grab an insane amount of product and then hit the Capitola park for a session.