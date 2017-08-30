REAL's Fall '17 Catalog Drop 1
8/30/2017
"By Any Means", the new drop from REAL is available at skate shops now.
Website Link : http://www.realskateboards.com/fall-17/
-
8/10/2017
Interview with Fifty Fifty SkateshopReal just released a new Home Is Where The Heart Is interview feature with Danny and Syd from Fifty Fifty Skate Shop in Bristol. Check it out.
-
8/02/2017
Roll for Rob Benefit 4Each year the Roll for Rob event brings together the skateboarding community from all over to show our support of Rob Pontes and his family. Check out this year's edit.
-
6/23/2017
Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" PartThe human wrecking ball knows only one speed. J-Brock barrels into spots, taking hits, but always delivering the biggest blows. Skate and Destroy!
-
6/21/2017
Rough Cut: Davis Torgerson's "Real Surveillance #6" PartDavis went bonkers in Surveillance #6, throwing down tough moves with unparalleled style. Peep the Rough Cut for the spills before the makes. That nollie… WOW.
-
6/19/2017
Rough Cut: Chima Ferguson's "Real Surveillance #6" PartYou can't film a video part like Chima's Surveillance #6 without hitting the ground a few times. Check the Rough Cut to see the battle that went into winning the war. Chima's a beast.