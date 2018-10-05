Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sigilo's"4migo5" Remix

5/10/2018

Rodrigo TX recently started a brand out of his home town of Sao Palo, Brazil called Sigilo. This is just the first of many banging edits coming from there camp featuring Rodrigo, Paulo Piquet, Fernando Java and Vinicius Santos.

 

  • 2/16/2018

    Rodrigo TX for Bones Bearings

    Rodrigo TX for Bones Bearings
    A Barcelona minute with Rodrigo TX for Bones bearings.
  • 1/22/2018

    "Second Sighting" Video

    &quot;Second Sighting&quot; Video
    Videographer Chris Mulhern has captured some amazing footage with the adidas team over the last few years. Here’s a re-edit of some of his favorite tricks and clips from the three stripe’s legendary squad.
  • 12/07/2017

    Wayward Wheels' “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH" Video

    Wayward Wheels&#039; “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH&quot; Video
    A roster full of legends on the loose in Germany, set to the sounds of Giggs and 2 Chainz—this is what a tour video should look like. Btw, Mr Najera, you’re not supposed to do those tricks UP the stairs!
  • 11/28/2017

    SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video

    SOTY 2017: &quot;Pro&#039;s Picks&quot; Video
    They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
  • 5/01/2017

    Stick to Skating

    Stick to Skating
    Miles, TX, and Lui went on a mission to the marble paradise of Taiwan, where the tricks flowed like fine wine. Here’s a li'l edit courtesy of Lui’s phone.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.