Sigilo's"4migo5" Remix
5/10/2018
Rodrigo TX recently started a brand out of his home town of Sao Palo, Brazil called Sigilo. This is just the first of many banging edits coming from there camp featuring Rodrigo, Paulo Piquet, Fernando Java and Vinicius Santos.
-
2/16/2018
Rodrigo TX for Bones BearingsA Barcelona minute with Rodrigo TX for Bones bearings.
-
1/22/2018
"Second Sighting" VideoVideographer Chris Mulhern has captured some amazing footage with the adidas team over the last few years. Here’s a re-edit of some of his favorite tricks and clips from the three stripe’s legendary squad.
-
12/07/2017
Wayward Wheels' “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH" VideoA roster full of legends on the loose in Germany, set to the sounds of Giggs and 2 Chainz—this is what a tour video should look like. Btw, Mr Najera, you’re not supposed to do those tricks UP the stairs!
-
11/28/2017
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
-
5/01/2017
Stick to SkatingMiles, TX, and Lui went on a mission to the marble paradise of Taiwan, where the tricks flowed like fine wine. Here’s a li'l edit courtesy of Lui’s phone.