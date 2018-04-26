Talkin' MOB with Nicole Hause

Firing Line: Nicole Hause Nicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.

My City with Milton Martinez Volcom comes through with their installment of "My City" featuring Milton Martinez skating his hometown of Mar Del Plata, Argentina.

Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" Part Diego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.

LODOWN 13 Lodown Store in Australia celebrates their 13th anniversary with thirteen minutes of ripping from their shop squad. Cheers, homies!