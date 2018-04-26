Talkin' MOB with Nicole Hause
Kick it in to overdrive and hit the park with MOB grip rider, Nicole Hause.
Firing Line: Nicole HauseNicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.
My City with Milton MartinezVolcom comes through with their installment of "My City" featuring Milton Martinez skating his hometown of Mar Del Plata, Argentina.
Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" PartDiego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.
LODOWN 13Lodown Store in Australia celebrates their 13th anniversary with thirteen minutes of ripping from their shop squad. Cheers, homies!
Kevin Phelps for Hive SkateshopKevin has a solid last name and an even more solid bag of tricks. Proper East Coast ripper. Enjoy the part...