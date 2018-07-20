Tristan Rennie: The Grippiest

Tristan Rennie's "Indy Raw Ams" Part It’s one thing to do some of the tricks you’re about to see, but it’s a whole other story to be dispatching them in the tight and cramped conditions of a backyard pool. Tristan makes it look way too easy.

The Follow Up: Tristan Rennie Born and bred skating pools, pipes and parks with the older dudes since the age of five, Tristan Rennie is now 20 and keeping the Badlands tradition alive and well. Bleed on, young wizard!

Tristan Rennie’s Video Premiere: SoCal skateshop A solid crew went over to Omar Hassan’s backyard bowl for an afternoon session before heading to SoCal skateshop for Tristan Rennie’s Indy video premiere.