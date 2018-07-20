Tristan Rennie: The Grippiest
Take a plunge into Tristan Rennie's world with some of the sickest backyard pool skating in the Western hemisphere.
Tristan Rennie's "Indy Raw Ams" PartIt’s one thing to do some of the tricks you’re about to see, but it’s a whole other story to be dispatching them in the tight and cramped conditions of a backyard pool. Tristan makes it look way too easy.
The Follow Up: Tristan RennieBorn and bred skating pools, pipes and parks with the older dudes since the age of five, Tristan Rennie is now 20 and keeping the Badlands tradition alive and well. Bleed on, young wizard!
King of the Road Season 3: Dakota Servold ProfileThe King of the Boardslide on KOTR? Cheers Kodi!
Tristan Rennie’s Video Premiere: SoCal skateshopA solid crew went over to Omar Hassan’s backyard bowl for an afternoon session before heading to SoCal skateshop for Tristan Rennie’s Indy video premiere.
adidas presents 20|50Mark Gonzales and Tyshawn Jones,who are celebrating a 50th and 20th birthday this year, push across New York City in a free-flowing 8-minute edit.