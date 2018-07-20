Thrasher Magazine

Tristan Rennie: The Grippiest

7/20/2018

Take a plunge into Tristan Rennie's world with some of the sickest backyard pool skating in the Western hemisphere.

 

  • 7/20/2018

    Tristan Rennie's "Indy Raw Ams" Part

    It’s one thing to do some of the tricks you’re about to see, but it’s a whole other story to be dispatching them in the tight and cramped conditions of a backyard pool. Tristan makes it look way too easy.
  • 7/20/2018

    The Follow Up: Tristan Rennie

    Born and bred skating pools, pipes and parks with the older dudes since the age of five, Tristan Rennie is now 20 and keeping the Badlands tradition alive and well. Bleed on, young wizard!
  • 7/20/2018

    King of the Road Season 3: Dakota Servold Profile

    The King of the Boardslide on KOTR? Cheers Kodi!
  • 7/20/2018

    Tristan Rennie’s Video Premiere: SoCal skateshop

    A solid crew went over to Omar Hassan’s backyard bowl for an afternoon session before heading to SoCal skateshop for Tristan Rennie’s Indy video premiere.
  • 7/20/2018

    adidas presents 20|50

    Mark Gonzales and Tyshawn Jones,who are celebrating a 50th and 20th birthday this year, push across New York City in a free-flowing 8-minute edit.
